Popular Bellaire burger eatery returns after two-year break

HOUSTON – After two-years, an iconic Bellaire staple is back, Bellaire Broiler Burger is once again serving its signature cheeseburgers and crinkle-cut fries across Houston.

The notorious eatery has plans to open back up in its original location -- 5216 Bellaire Boulevard -- with a new owner, Jason Scheinthal, who purchased Bellaire Broiler Burger’s building and recipes from its previous owner Tom Daneman, who closed the restaurant when he retired in 2020.

According to Houston Culture Map, the restaurant will take four to five months to undergo structural renovations, which include making the restrooms handicap-accessible and upgrading the kitchen.

The menu is also being updated to include new items such as chili, chicken tenders, and a grilled chicken sandwich. The updated menu will also feature alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, and cocktails once the restaurant location opens again.

Houston Culture Map reported the new owner is giving a taste of what’s to come by temporarily taking the signature burger restaurant on the road in the form of a food truck. The food truck’s menu features six items, including the “Bellaire Special,” which is a two-patty bacon cheeseburger. Additionally, the signature “#1,” “#2,” and “#3″ that are topped with barbecue sauce, mayonnaise, or mustard are also be on the menu. More items will be added, the owner told the publication, once the menu items can be made consistently.

