The 5 best spots to score burgers in Houston

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger spots in Houston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Winter is the top season of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Houston area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Houston-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Henderson Heights

Photo: henderson heights/Yelp

First on the list is Henderson Heights. Located at 908 Henderson St. in Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park, the pub and cocktail bar is the highest-rated burger spot in Houston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bellaire Broiler Burger

Photo: curt l./Yelp

Next up is Bellaire Broiler Burger, situated at 5216 Bellaire Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 231 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score burgers has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bismillah Cafe

Photo: himmad k./Yelp

Sharpstown's Bismillah Cafe, located at 5696 Hillcroft St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the halal and Pakistani spot, which offers burgers and more, 4.5 stars out of 171 reviews.

4. Stanton's City Bites

Photo: stanton's city bites/Yelp

Stanton's City Bites, a traditional American spot that offers burgers, sandwiches and more in Washington Avenue Coalition/Memorial Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 1,100 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1420 Edwards St. to see for yourself.

5. Rodeo Goat

Photo: abass d./Yelp

Downtown, check out Rodeo Goat, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 522 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers burgers and more, at 2105 Dallas St.

