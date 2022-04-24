KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Lyle, a goofy puppy who’s looking for his very first forever family

4-month-old Lyle is a bit goofy and clumsy, but his face will melt your heart!

He and his twin sister, Luna, who looks nearly identical to Lyle, are lifelong residents at the Houston Humane Society and both are in need of a forever home.

Lyle with his twin sister, Luna (Houston Humane Society)

Lyle is very trainable, according to HHS, so with a few treats he will easily learn as many tricks as he can. That way, he will grow to become a healthy, well-mannered pup. He can adapt to any surroundings, but once he grows up, he may need a bigger yard to exercise in.

Meet Lyle at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Lyle into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

Ad

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.

KPRC 2 Pet Project Alumni - Hannah

Last month, we met Hannah, a pup who loves to travel.

Hannah was given the opportunity at a second home with a rescue who plans to send her across the country! Talk about cross-country travel!

The Houston Humane Society says they’re thankful for helping transport animals out of Texas and into areas where overpopulation is not an issue. This allows the shelter to open up kennels for other dogs in need.