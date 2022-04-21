‘Selena’ college class returns, but this time you don’t need to be an enrolled student at UTSA

A popular course at The University of Texas San Antonio that examines the life and career of the iconic “Queen of Tejano” Selena Quintanilla-Pérez will be back for the summer, and anyone can apply for the course, whether a student or not.

The course “Selena: Mexican American Identity and Experience” will be taught by Sonya M. Alemán, associate professor and lecturer in Mexican American Studies. Virtual classes will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from May 31 to July 5.

“The Selena course utilizes the iconic Selena Quintanilla as a launching point to talk about the histories and experiences of being Mexican-American and Latina/o/x in the U.S,” Alemán told UTSA Today.

The course will be open to students and non-students at UTSA as it is audited, meaning those who want to take the course won’t have to worry about course grades or credits.

Selena was shot and killed March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club.

Details about enrolling in the audited class are listed here.

