Selena statue uproar: Would ‘Queen of Tejano’ have worn a Trump hat?

HOUSTON – The statue of Selena in Corpus Christi recently got a makeover when a Trump supporter posed with the iconic singer’s likeness in a red Trump hat that shows support for the president’s 2020 campaign.

The photo, posted on the Corpus Christi Crónica newspaper Facebook page, has more than 1,000 comments and shares with an array of opinions, from support to anger.

The post reads, “Hispanic Republican? Yep, and they’re speaking up. Joe Michael Perez, a Trump supporter, whose main goal is to reach out to Hispanics and inspire those to vote not on the color of skin, but for jobs and a good economy.”

The bilingual paper continues with a quote from Perez, a shopkeeper who sells Donald Trump items in the Corpus Christi Trade Center: “We don’t want government phones, we don’t want welfare, we want work!”

Though some have suggested that Selena was a Democrat, her father has said Perez is a “disrespectful idiot” and that Selena was never involved with politics.

Selena died on March 31, 1995. She would have turned 24 years old, just two weeks before her death.

Yolanda Saldivar, Selena’s fan club president, shot the star to death in Corpus Christi. Saldivar remains behind bars serving a life sentence in a prison in Gatesville, Texas. She will be available for parole on March 30, 2025.

