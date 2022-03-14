‘She is still loved by fans’: New Selena album to include never-released music decades after her death, father says

HOUSTON – Selena fans, are you ready for new music from the ‘Queen of Tejano?’

Nearly three decades after her tragic death, Selena is set to release a brand new album that includes music that has never been released.

Abraham Quintanilla, Selena’s father, sat down for an interview with Latin Groove News, where he announced the new album.

Quintanilla told Latin Groove News that the new album will be released by Warner Music and will include 13 songs. Some of the songs will include classics with different musical arrangements, such as cumbias turning into ballads.

The album has been completed and the only thing left to do is the artwork.

“Selena has been gone for 26 years and time continues to fly. It amazes me that after 26 years she is still loved and well-received by fans,” Quintanilla told Latin Groove News.

Quintanilla added that he worked with Selena’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla, to remix Selena’s voice with computer programs.

The new album is scheduled to be released next month, however, no official date was set.

Selena was a rising star in the 90s and was dubbed the “Queen of Tejano.” She died in 1995 after she was shot and killed outside of a motel in Corpus Christi by Yolanda Saldivar, the president of her fan club. Saldivar is facing a life sentence in Gatesville, Texas, according to KPRC’s sister station KSAT.

