Selena Quintanilla is now on TikTok and fans of the Tejano legend are excited

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Contributor

Selena fans are “muy excited” to find out that the legendary Tejano singer is now on TikTok.

The official account, @selenalaleyenda, was made with approval by the Quintanilla family and joins other approved social media accounts such as Facebook and Twitter.

@selenalaleyenda

No te pierdas el streaming con los mejores momentos de Selena en vivo. Septiembre 23 en TikTok ##SelenaEnTikTok ##SelenaQuintanilla ##MusicaMexicana

♬ original sound - Selena Quintanilla

The TikTok account has six videos posted so far, featuring some of her best songs of all time. Fans, whether new or loyal, are happy to see Selena on another internet platform.

The account will host a stream of Selena’s most memorable live performances on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

To follow, click here.

Selena was shot and killed March 31, 1995, by the president of her fan club.

