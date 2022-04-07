Looking for a grand blank canvas? This $1.1M Baytown estate with colonial vibes has soaring, open spaces, windows for days and a massive porch

BAYTOWN, Texas – If you’re looking for space, land and the opportunity to make it all your own, there’s a home over in Baytown that might catch your eye like it did ours.

The $1.1 million home at 5011 Spring Lane is a colonial home that has so much promise. It’s a blank canvas that is just waiting for a new owner’s personal touch.

The recently remodeled home has a grand living space with soaring ceilings. The living room looks out onto Cedar Bayou, the home’s swimming pool and a private creek.

French doors provide access to a massive wraparound porch.

The kitchen has a double island and quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, a six-burner, two-oven Fisher & Paykel range wrapped in a stone wall with a decorative backsplash and water pot filler.

The master bedroom -- one of five to six bedrooms -- has double French doors that have access to the front and side yard.

The master suite bath -- one of four full baths -- features two sinks, a large shower and free-standing soaking tub.

The home also has a full guest house and an elevator. There are 5,847 square feet of space in the home.

Go here for the full listing and take a look through the pictures below for a look inside.

5011 Spring Lane in Baytown, Texas (David Molnar)

