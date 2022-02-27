KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Stefani, your forever ‘Hollaback Girl’

Want to go on a “Sweet Escape” with a new furrever friend? There is “No Doubt” Stefani is the one for you!

Named after the “Hollaback Girl” herself, 3-month old Stefani is quite the entertainer, according to the Houston Humane Society.

She and her seven siblings were found abandoned in the parking lot near the shelter. They were all named after this year’s RodeoHouston performers!

Stefani may be a little shy and may also require some training, but she’ll immediately become an amazing family member.

Meet Stefani at the Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Rd. in southwest Houston, open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. If you’re interested in welcoming Stefani into your home, you can jump-start the adoption process by filling out this form.

For additional information, call (713) 433-6421 or visit houstonhumane.org.

See list of adoptable animals from the Houston Humane Society here.