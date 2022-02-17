Minimalist dream: $5.4M Spanish-style Tanglewood estate has artisan touches, warm feel

[Primary Suite - 19x15] A second view of the primary suite. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to look at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this stunning estate.

By the numbers: 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 | $5,399,000 | 2019 (Year built) | 7,723 square feet | 4 bedrooms | 6 bathrooms | 3 fireplaces | 1 pool

A stunning Santa Barbara-Spanish Revival-style home situated on a coveted double lot in Houston’s Tanglewood area is on the market for $5,399,000.

Built in 2019, the 7,723-square-foot home doesn’t skimp on space -- The airy, sunlit abode boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, several living spaces, a bar and a study. Throughout, reclaimed wood beams, antique French doors and other artisanal touches abound. Stunning woodwork, multiple firreplaces, vaulted ceilings and limestone walls give the home a warm, cozy feel.

Ad

The home also has a pool, summer kitchen, firepit and gazebo.

The luxe listing is represented by Ruthie Porterfield of Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty. For more information on the listing, click here or call (713) 558-3247.

Words just don’t do justice to this stunning estate. Scroll below for a virtual tour of 5658 Bordley Drive.

This exceptionally refined home, designed by Robert Dame with interiors by Cindy Whitmer Designs, was chosen by Leslie Sinclair as a feature in her latest book, "Segreto Impressions." Segreto Finishes created many of the exquisite finishes throughout the rooms.| 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Reception Gallery - 38x13] A wide gallery crosses the front of the home, encompassing the staircase and elevator and connecting the east and west wings. Note the artist-created front door. and honed limestone floor. Dining room is shown at rear; walk-in bar is partially visible at right. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Reception Gallery 38x13] Reverse view of the reception gallery reveals the light-filled study. Note antique French door at entrance to the bar (left). | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Bar - 10x7] The bar is located mid-reception gallery to serve the formal and informal areas, especially when entertaining. Within the bifold antique doors found in France, the bar offers a slate floor, limestone walls, marble decks, a hammered copper sink, two chillers, and an arched window and serving counter. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Dining Room - 19x13] Two walls of expansive, arched windows illuminate this impressive room. Note vaulted recesses for the windows and sideboard, An open passway leads into the butler's pantry and then the kitchen. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Great Room - 23x19] The great room transitions into the kitchen through a stone passway (shown) and into the gameroom through a pair of doors flanking the stone fireplace (rear). Note reclaimed beam ceiling and wall of windows overlooking the patios, pool, and pergola. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Kitchen - 19x13] The gathering kitchen offers additional entertaining and living space. Thecentral island contains two dishwashers and a Franke sink. Additional features include a Wolf range, cabinet-front SubZero refrigerator and freezer, an appliance garage, and abundant open-shelf and cabinet storage. Note Segreto stone countertops and Walker Zanger tile wall above the range. Arch at left opens into the great room. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Breakfast Room - 14x13] A brick archway joins the breakfast room and kitchen. Note hooded fireplace, open shelves and lower storage cabinet, groin-vault brick ceiling, full-length windows, and massive glass doors that access the sheltered patio and summer kitchen. A bit of Segreto magic here: the A/C vent in the ceiling is painted to resemble the bricks. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Gameroom - 21x15] Located next to the great room, the gameroom overlooks the wide patios, pool, and gardens through a wall of arched windows and glass doors. Note reclaimed beam ceiling. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Study - 18x16] The study features a wide-plank, white oak floor, barn beams reclaimed from an 1880s barn in Ohio (beams throughout the house were culled from the same source), paneled cabinets, and open display shelves. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Hall from Reception Gallery with Bar] A view of the interior hall that travels from the reception gallery to the bar, great room, and kitchen. Note wide-plank, white oak floor. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Formal Powder Room] Accessed from the reception gallery, this inviting room features a brick floor and a rustic sink table with pewter sink. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Staircase] The staircases rises from the reception gallery to the second floor. Note arched door into the powder room at left. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Main Laundry Room - 14x7] An artisan tile floor and Shaw's sink grace this sunny laundry room. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Den / TV Room - 13x11] This cozy room offers gathering space on the second floor and includes a television mount and storage cabinet. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Primary Suite - 19x15] The secluded primary suite features an intricate beam ceiling, sitting area, and hooded fireplace. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Primary Suite - 19x15] A second view of the primary suite. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Primary Closet - 14x13] Two sets of pocket doors grant access into this enormous L-shaped closet from the primary bedroom and bath. Highly custom storage includes track lighting, chests of drawers, mirrored walls, open shelving, and open clothes racks. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Primary Bath - 16x15] The luxurious primary bath adjoins a balcony overlooking the patios, pool, and gardens. Note auto shades on windows, artisan tile floor, double sink cabinets with marble decks, and marble and glass shower. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Garage - 30x30] This elegant garage also serves as an entertaining pavilion when opened to the motorcourt and patios. Note extensive storage cabinets and sink. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Full Pool Bath] | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Rear Elevation] This home's expansive footprint never crowds the wide patios surrounding the pool, full summer kitchen, full pool bath, and unique firepit/coffee table. Such luxury of space allows a lazy transition into the wide adjoining lot and gardens purposed with a charming pergola. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Pergola] A view from the pergola travels across the wide patios and pool. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

[Adjoining Lot and Gardens] The adjoining lot provides a wide sweep of lawn and gardens. Note raised pergola. | 5658 Bordley Drive, Houston, TX 77056 (Images provided by Ruthie Porterfield)

MORE:

Looking for more posh Texas properties? Go to our real estate page or subscribe to our free weekly newsletter, House 2 Home.