Mid-century mod for sale in Houston’s Glenbrook Valley neighborhood asks $449,500

Whatever the reason you’re here, whether you’re honest-to-goodness house hunting, you’re an old-school architecture fanatic, you’re searching for new images to tack to your dream home vision board, or you just need something to gawk at to pass the time cooped up indoors, enjoy a virtual tour of this groovy Houston home on the market.

By the numbers: 8126 Glen Valley Drive, Houston, TX 77061 | $449,500 | 3,426 square feet | 1955 (year built) | 4-5 bedrooms | 2.5 bathrooms

Fellow Zillow-surfers, say hello to 8126 Glen Valley Drive, a five-bedroom abode nestled in Houston’s Glenbrook Valley Historic District, an architecturally significant area enclave famous for its many Ranch and Mid-Century Modern homes.

The home’s exterior is understated but distinctly Mid-Century Modern, with a white brise soleil and a bright green door.

Inside, highlights include original tilework, a massive built-in bar, clerestory windows and wood paneling throughout. Oh, and if that weren’t enough to make you swoon, there’s a space-inspired Sputnik chandelier hanging in the dining room.

Thoughtfully updated and preserved, the home retains an elusive aura of cool only ever really found in a true mid-century modern structure.

If you’ve got $449,500 smakeroos burning a hole in your pocket and you’re ready to pony up the big bucks to call this gem your forever home, give listing agent Mary Jayne Karimi a ring at (216) 235-0234. For more information on the listing, click here.

