Coca-Cola releases coffee-infused drinks

HOUSTON – No need to add coffee to your Coke, new Coca-Cola coffee-infused drinks have dropped Tuesday at Houiston-area stores.

The drinks come in three flavors: dark roast, vanilla, and caramel, and are infused with Brazilian-style coffee.

They come with 69 milligrams of caffeine in a 12-ounce can, which is higher compared to 34 milligrams in a can of regular Coca-Cola.

According to CNN, this isn’t the first time Coca-Cola released a coffee-infused drink. In 2006, the company came out with “Coca-Cola Blak”, which in 2008 the drink flopped due to low reviews.