KPRC 2 wraps up No-Shave November! See the final looks here and vote for the best beard

HOUSTON – It’s officially the end of No-Shave November! For 30 days, our KPRC 2 team members grew out their facial hair for cancer awareness, raising more than $3,800 for No-Shave November.

During November, Kris Gutierrez, Owen Conflenti, Keith Garvin, Justin Stapleton, Eric Braate, Jonathan Martinez, Derrick Shore, Joe Sam, Ari Alexander, Bill Barajas and Michael Lopardi grew their facial hair to help raise funds for No-Shave November, a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education.

On Dec. 1, the guys said goodbye to their facial hair as they wrapped their month-long campaign. But before we say “see you next year,” let’s take one last look at their final looks.

Keith Garvin, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Owen Conflenti, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Joe Sam, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Derrick Shore, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Ari Alexander, No-Shave November (KPRC)

, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Bill Barajas, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Kris Gutierrez, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Michael Lopardi, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Eric Braate, No-Shave November (KPRC)

Jonathan Martinez, No-Shave November (KPRC)

