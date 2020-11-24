Ask 2 Live: Chat with our No-Shave November participants and health experts

HOUSTON – In November, our KPRC 2 male anchors, and reporters put down their razors to help raise funds for cancer awareness and education.

This year, the gentlemen partnered with No-Shave November, a web-based, non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research and education.

On November 30 at 1 p.m., join our Ask 2 Live discussion on men’s health and cancer awareness.

Viewers will have the opportunity to speak with our No-Shave November participants and their journey throughout the month.

The discussion will also include local urologist Dr. Nathaniel Barnes and 17-year-old testicular cancer survivor Sidney Roberts. Viewers will have an opportunity to learn more about cancer awareness and listen to Robert’s story.

To sign up for the event, register below. When you register, you’ll be able to submit your questions ahead of time.

