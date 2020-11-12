Can you recognize our KPRC 2 men? Check out their No-Shave November progress pics

HOUSTON – By now you may have noticed a lot more stubble from the KPRC 2 men.

Many might think they forgot to shave in the morning, however, the gentlemen are putting down their razors to help raise awareness for men’s health.

This November, Kris Gutierrez, Owen Conflenti, Keith Garvin, Justin Stapleton, Eric Braate, Jonathan Martinez, Derrick Shore, Joe Sam, Ari Alexander, Bill Barajas and Michael Lopardi are growing their facial hair to help raise $5,0000 for No-Shave November.

While there are plenty of days remaining this month, we want to give you an update on their latest looks.

Scroll to the bottom to support the No-Shave November campaign:

Kris Gutierrez - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Owen Conflenti- Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Keith Garvin- Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Jonathan Martinez - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Justin Stapleton - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Michael Lopardi - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Bill Barajas - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Ari Alexander - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Derrick Shore - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

Joe Sam - Week 2 of No-Shave November (KPRC)

How to donate?

You can either donate to the team as a whole or donate to your favorite KPRC 2 team member. Click any of the links below to visit their profiles.

Who do you think has the best beard so far? Leave a comment below.