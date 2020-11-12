Can you recognize our KPRC 2 men? Check out their No-Shave November progress pics

HOUSTON – By now you may have noticed a lot more stubble from the KPRC 2 men.
Many might think they forgot to shave in the morning, however, the gentlemen are putting down their razors to help raise awareness for men’s health.
This November, Kris Gutierrez, Owen Conflenti, Keith Garvin, Justin Stapleton, Eric Braate, Jonathan Martinez, Derrick Shore, Joe Sam, Ari Alexander, Bill Barajas and Michael Lopardi are growing their facial hair to help raise $5,0000 for No-Shave November.
While there are plenty of days remaining this month, we want to give you an update on their latest looks.
Scroll to the bottom to support the No-Shave November campaign:
How to donate?
You can either donate to the team as a whole or donate to your favorite KPRC 2 team member. Click any of the links below to visit their profiles.
- KPRC 2 Team
- Kris Gutierrez
- Owen Conflenti
- Keith Garvin
- Justin Stapleton
- Eric Braate
- Jonathan Martinez
- Derrick Shore
- Joe Sam
- Ari Alexander
- Bill Barajas
- Michael Lopardi
- Carlos Hernandez