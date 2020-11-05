Here’s why KPRC 2 men are growing their facial hair this month

HOUSTON – Editors Note: Our fundraiser page has not been set up, this will be coming soon.
If you’ve seen our newscasts lately, you may have noticed something different from the men at KPRC 2.
The faces of Kris Gutierrez, Owen Conflenti, Keith Garvin, Justin Stapleton, Eric Braate, Jonathan Martinez, Derrick Shore, Joe Sam, Ari Alexander; Bill Barajas, Vincent Crivelli and Michael Lopardi are sporting some extra stubble this month.
Well today's the big day! The start of what could be a brand new chapter for so many. NO-SHAVE NOVEMBER!!! My second year of participation for a great cause to bring awareness to & a cure for cancers affecting men @kprc2 #KPRC2 @no_shave_november #noshavenovember #NoShave2020
They are participating in No-Shave November, a month-long journey to spark conversation and raise cancer awareness.
This year, in addition to growing out their facial hair, they are raising money for the cause. They hope to reach or exceed their $2,500 goal.
What’s the difference between No-Shave November and Movember?
You may have heard of Movember. Many people use Movember and No-Shave November interchangeably, but they are separate movements.
Traditionally, for Movember, mustaches are grown out and beards are shaved.
For No-Shave November, all facial hair is grown.
We’re all about moustaches – for 30 days and 30 nights each Movember. Behind each Mo grown in the name of men’s health there is a unique, personal, and powerful story. They are grown for dads, brothers, sons, stepdads…the most important men in our lives. Every Mo raises vital funds and awareness for our causes: mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer. We’re taking them all on to help men live happier, healthier, longer lives. Are you with us? Sign up today: movember.com/community