Here’s why KPRC 2 men are growing their facial hair this month

HOUSTON – Editors Note: Our fundraiser page has not been set up, this will be coming soon.

If you’ve seen our newscasts lately, you may have noticed something different from the men at KPRC 2.

The faces of Kris Gutierrez, Owen Conflenti, Keith Garvin, Justin Stapleton, Eric Braate, Jonathan Martinez, Derrick Shore, Joe Sam, Ari Alexander; Bill Barajas, Vincent Crivelli and Michael Lopardi are sporting some extra stubble this month.

They are participating in No-Shave November, a month-long journey to spark conversation and raise cancer awareness.

This year, in addition to growing out their facial hair, they are raising money for the cause. They hope to reach or exceed their $2,500 goal.

Related: What you need to know about prostate cancer

What’s the difference between No-Shave November and Movember?

You may have heard of Movember. Many people use Movember and No-Shave November interchangeably, but they are separate movements.

Traditionally, for Movember, mustaches are grown out and beards are shaved.

For No-Shave November, all facial hair is grown.

Who do you think will have the best beard? Leave a comment below.