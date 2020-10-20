Frozen in time: See inside this mid-century home in West University Place listed for nearly $650K

HOUSTON – On this virtual fancy home tour, we’re taking you inside a Houston abode from the late 1950s that just landed on the market.

Appearing to be frozen in time, 3134 Plumb Street is a traditional-style residence that sits on a .14-acre corner lot at West University Place.

Built in 1957, the single-family home features three bedrooms, two baths, and a little over 2,000 square feet of living space. Key characteristics from that time include pastel pink-tiled restrooms and Formica kitchen countertops. Notable architecture features include beamed ceilings in the den and huge picture windows with casements sides in the bedrooms.

The home, which appears to have remained untouched for decades, has an asking price of $649,900.

The home, which appears to have remained untouched for decades, has an asking price of $649,900.

Check out the photos below and let us know if you think this Bayou City estate is worth the price, whether you love it or hate it:

