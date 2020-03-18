Neighborhood guide: Everything you need to know about West University Place

Just a hop, skip, and a jump away from downtown Houston, the Galleria, and Texas Medical Center, this tree-lined Inner Loop enclave appeals to families and young professionals alike. Whether you’re considering a zip code change or you’re just searching for things to do in the area, here’s your guide to West U.

History

The idea for a community of country homes in the area that is now West University Place was conceived in1910 by Ben W. Hooper, then Governor of Tennessee. And in 1917, the first lots were sold by A. D. Foreman, who named the development West University Place for its proximity to Rice Institute, now known as Rice University, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

Come 1923, some forty families lived in West University Place. The town incorporated in 1925 and adopted a home-rule charter in 1940 with a council-manager form of city government, according to the Texas State Historical Association. By the late 1930s and early 1940s, the community was among the fastest growing cities in the nation. But by 1948, Houston’s rapid expansion soon stifled the small city’s growth.

Fast forward several decades, and as of 2018, the city reps an estimated population of 15,676 people, according U.S. Census Bureau.

Location

West University Place occupies 2 square miles inside Loop 610. It’s surrounded by the Cities of Houston, Bellaire and Southside Place.

The city’s boundaries are Kirby Drive to the east, Community Drive to the west, Bellaire Boulevard/West Holcombe Boulevard to the south, and Bissonnet and Law Streets to the north.

Viewed on a map, the city resembles a house, with a chimney on the west side and a door at the center where West University Place surrounds Southside Place.

Many West University Place streets are named after writers, such as Lord Byron, Samuel Taylor Coleridge, Christopher Marlowe, John Milton, Geoffrey Chaucer, John Dryden, and William Shakespeare. And a handful of other streets bare the names of universities including Rutgers, Duke and Vanderbilt.

Population estimate as of July 2018: 15,676

Ethnic Distribution among residents: African American (0.8%), White (83.9%), American Indian (0%), Asian (11.4%), Two or more races (2.6%); Hispanic or Latino of any race were 8.5% of the population.

Percent of residents with a bachelor’s degree or higher: 86.7%

Median household income: $250,000+

Percent of population below the poverty line: 2%

Recognition

24/7 Wall Street named West University Place America’s best city to live in 2019.

In 2011, CNNMoney named West University Place as the #12 Top Earning Town in America.

In 2007, Forbes named West University Place a “Top Urban Enclave”, writing that “the tree-filled, affluent bedroom community is one of the most prized addresses in the Houston area.”

Highest-rated restaurants in and around West University Place

“I had previously tried El Topo's food truck, and its brick-and-mortar location did not disappoint! The restaurant is darling, and the patio out front is casual and dog- and kid-friendly--it's right across the street from West U Elementary.

You MUST order the Houstonian barbacoa taco--SO good. The barbacoa is super tender and tasty, and the masa thick corn tortilla is delicious. I also tried the sweet grits--it was surprisingly delightful, topped with a dash of yogurt and a dash of jam.” - Jackie K.

Currently, El Topo is selling food out of its taco window.

6119 Edloe St, West University Place, TX 77005

(832) 795-7251

Hours: Mon.-Tue. Closed, Wed. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Thu.-Fri. 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5 p.m.-9 p.m., Sun. 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Best place in West University if you're looking to bring the kids in to refuel and to distract them as well as get some good grub for the adults along with adult beverages should you choose. All the times we've come we are treated like family. There have been at least a handful of times when the people behind the counter give the kids free candy or quarters for the machines to play games. That aside, food hits the spot as well! Kids of course love the simplicity yet tastiness of the chicken tenders and the classic mac and cheese (which my wife loves too!) I like to eat the West Coast Blue Burger it is very filling and tasty, another one of our favorites is the Thai Wrap if you are looking for something more health conscious. The peanut sauce they use is just bursting with flavor. Completely unexpected from a place like this to bring out a completely authentic Thai flavor. They have your basic soda machine drinks as well as icees for the kids to feed that sugar rush even more. But also have beer and wine for the adults to tolerate the kids. Great place, will be here for a good while.” - Allan R

6203 Edloe St, Houston, TX 77005

(713) 592-6200

Hours: Sun.-Sat. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

“Tiger Noodle is a super authentic Chinese restaurant with huge portion sizes and more than reasonable prices.

We tried the sour beef noodle soup, the eggplant, shrimp fried rice, and kung pao chicken. The eggplant was SO GOOD and MASSIVE. The shrimp fried rice was delicious with perfectly cooked shrimp. I loved the broth of the beef noodle soup along with the chunks of beef. Our (huge) whole meal rang up to $47 .It was an all around delicious lunch and I can’t wait to come back and order takeout in the future!" - Katey G.

Currently, you can pick up to-go orders at the restaurant.

2424 Rice Boulevard suite a, Houston, TX 77005

(281) 974-4507

Hours: Mon. 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Tue.-Sun. 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

“After hearing so much about this place, I came for Sunday brunch and was blown away! The space is incredible. It’s a huge restaurant with two floors and a lot of natural light. There’s a big emphasis on nature and greenery, so there are plants everywhere. Really makes the space feel like it’s brimming with life. Plus the couches and chairs outside are perfect for impromptu photo shoots.

Food was great as well. I got the T.A.B.L.E. breakfast sandwich, which is there take on a blt with fried egg and avocado. It was so good! The bacon was some of the best I've ever had, and the sandwich came with a side of duck fat potatoes. My friend ordered the French toast. I kid you not, the toast tasted like cake! I'm not a big sweet brunch guy, but I could see myself coming back and devouring that French toast.

Service was excellent. Jayda was our server, and she made sure all of our needs were met. She even brought over five different juices to make mimosas with after the juice bar was closed. I really appreciated her going the extra mile to make sure we had an awesome experience.

Beautiful space, good food, and great service. Wonderful experience overall!” - Preston I.

Currently, the restaurant dining room is closed but it is offering to go and pick up options along with quarantine meal kits.

2540 University Blvd, Houston, TX 77005

(281) 800-8808

Hours: Sun.-Thu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-11 p.m.