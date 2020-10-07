Halloween freebies and deals you can find in the Houston area throughout October

HOUSTON – Wouldn’t it be nice to get something other than free candy this Halloween?

Every year, businesses tend to offer lots of scary good deals and treats for the spooky holiday, and this terrifyingly eventful year isn’t an exception.

Below you’ll find a list of freebies and deals available in the Houston area throughout October and how you can get them:

We will be adding more deals as soon as we find out about them so be sure to come back as Halloween approaches.

This northwest Houston spa is running two Halloween specials throughout October.

Its Halloween facial includes a microdermabrasion, steam therapy, hydration, crystal therapy and a neck massage for only $95.

Its hands and feet Halloween therapy special offers a scrub, paraffin, a massage and crystal therapy for $55.

Vida and Health Dayspa is located at 2030 North Loop West #103.

All October long, those of drinking age can enjoy a ”creepy-crawly good” margarita at Chili’s.

The Halloween-inspired cocktail, available all day, is made with Lunazul Blanco tequila, Cointreau Monin blackberry and fresh sour. Oh! Did we mention there’s a spider ring floating in it?

Every Saturday of October is a sweet one at Krispy Kreme. With the purchase of any dozen donuts, customers can score a dozen of its Sweet-or-Treat donuts for only $1.

The Sweet-or-Treat dozen contains 11 original glazed donuts and one festive jack-o-lantern doughnut. The deal is available in-store or online on Oct. 10, 17, 24, and 31.

Kids 12 and under can score a free Halloween-themed pancake between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. starting Oct. 26 and until Oct. 30.

IHOP’s Mr. Mummy pancake is a large green pancake topped with cream cheese icing, banana slices, chocolate chip and purple whipped icing, according to its website. The pancake is also available in buttermilk.

Kids who stop in at Chuck E. Cheese in costume can get a free treat bag any day of October.

The treat bag includes a rechargeable play band, a Chuck E. Cheese sticker sheet, Halloween stickers, candies, a spider ring and special offers on at-home Halloween movie rentals from Warner Bros., according to its website.

Know of any other deals or freebies? Let us know in the comments!