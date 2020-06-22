How to get $2 deals at this Malaysian restaurant in Katy that’s celebrating their second year in business

Phat Eatery, a Malaysian street food restaurant in Katy is celebrating their second anniversary in business with $2 specials.

The Two-Year Anniversary Menu features Roti Canai and Love Street Beer for just $2. According to the restaurant, Roti Canai is their must-try Malaysian dish that consists of Indian flatbread and curry dip. And you can get a free Dim Sum sampler pack when you spend $50. With five to choose from, their Southeast Asian Dim Sum delicacy is handcrafted in house.

The specials run through June 29. They are located at 23119 Colonial Pkwy in Katy.

Other popular food

Phat Eatery said other popular menu items include mango chicken, Malaysian chicken curry, basil beef, and CK Teow noodles. The sizzling tofu is a top selling dish.

With made from scratch recipes, down to the tofu, Phat Eatery is constantly growing in popularity. In 2018, Good Taste named Phat Eatery as one of the top 12 restaurants in Houston. Good Taste recommended their charcoal beef or chicken satay. The owner wound up expanding his restaurant that year, due to an increase in demand.