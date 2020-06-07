LIST: 50 black-owned Houston food joints you can support right now

HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how you can show your support to the black community during these times, a good way is to shop at local black-owned businesses.

We’ve listed 50 black-owned Houston food joints, many of which are still dealing with a loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

We are sure there may be more, so if you know of any others or are a manager or owner of a black-owned food establishment in the Houston area, write the name of the eatery in the comments and we will add them.