84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

LIST: 50 black-owned Houston food joints you can support right now

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Support Local, Houston, Local, Food, Restaurants
Loaded fries from The French Fry House.
Loaded fries from The French Fry House. (The French Fry House)

HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how you can show your support to the black community during these times, a good way is to shop at local black-owned businesses.

We’ve listed 50 black-owned Houston food joints, many of which are still dealing with a loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

We are sure there may be more, so if you know of any others or are a manager or owner of a black-owned food establishment in the Houston area, write the name of the eatery in the comments and we will add them.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: