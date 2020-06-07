LIST: 50 black-owned Houston food joints you can support right now
HOUSTON – If you’re wondering how you can show your support to the black community during these times, a good way is to shop at local black-owned businesses.
We’ve listed 50 black-owned Houston food joints, many of which are still dealing with a loss of revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
We are sure there may be more, so if you know of any others or are a manager or owner of a black-owned food establishment in the Houston area, write the name of the eatery in the comments and we will add them.
- Bonefire Wings - Two locations
- Brooks Place - 18020 Farm to Market Rd 529
- Burns Burger Shack - 8307 De Priest Street
- Burns Original BBQ - 8307 De Priest Street
- Cafe 4212 - 4212 Almeda Road
- Caribbean Jerk Cusine - 9334 Richmond Avenue
- Cool Runnings Jamaican Grill - 8270 W Bellfort Avenue
- Craft Burger - 712 Main Street
- Cream Burger - 3481 Elgin Street
- Cupcake Kitchen - 2533 Southmore Boulevard
- Ester’s Cajun Cafe - 5204 Yale Street
- Fainmous BBQ - 10400 S Post Oak Road, Suite E
- Frenchy’s Chicken - Multiple locations
- Gatlin’s BBQ - 3510 Ella Boulevard Building C, Suite A
- Grace’s - 1909 Texas Parkway
- Granny Dee’s Kitchen - 1950 Louetta Road
- Green Seed Vegan - 4320 Almeda Road
- Golden Krust - Two locations
- Indigo - 517 Berry Road
- Juice Easy - Multiple locations
- Krab Queenz - 10852 Westheimer Road
- Krab Kingz Seafood - Three locations
- Kulture - 701 Avenida De Las Americas, Suite A
- Lemond Kitchen - 2122 Holly Hall Street
- Lil Moe’s Potatoes
- Lost and Found - 160 W Gray Street
- Lucille’s - 5512 La Branch Street
- Mikki’s Cafe - Two locations
- Mico’s Hot Chicken - 1603 N Durham Drive
- Neyow’s Creole Cafe - 6356 Richmond Avenue
- Not Jus’ Donuts - 2020 Emancipation Avenue
- OMG Famous Barbque - 14715 T C Jester Boulevard #900
- Phil & Derek’s Restaurant and Jazz Lounge - 1701 Webster Street
- R&K Barbecue - 911 Normandy, Suite A
- Ray’s BBQ Shack - 3929 Old Spanish Trail
- Reggae Hut - 4814 Almeda Road
- Sleepy’s Po-Boys - 9591 S Main Street
- Soul Taco - 732 W 27th Street
- Soul Food Vegan - 2901 Emancipation Avenue
- SouthernQ BBQ - 411 W Richey Road
- Sparkle’s Hamburger Spot - 4420 Emancipation Avenue
- Taste Bar + Kitchen - 3015 Bagby Street
- Taste of Nigeria - 5959 Richmond Ave Suite 160
- The Breakfast Klub - 3711 Travis Street
- The French Fry House - 5740 S Wayside Drive
- The Stuffed Baked Potato Factory - Three locations
- This Is It Soul Food - 2712 Blodgett Street
- Triple J’s Smokehouse - 6715 Homestead Road
- Turkey Leg Hut - 4830 Almeda Road, Suite a/b
- Twisted Grilled Cheese - 2829 Chimney Rock Road
