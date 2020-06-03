SUPPORT LOCAL: 5 Mexican restaurants in Sugar Land you need to know about

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 is continuing to feature local businesses as the Houston economy re-opens. Today we’re featuring Mexican restaurants in Sugar Land.

Below you’ll find some of the best-rated eateries in the area based on Google reviews:

El Vaquero Mexican Diner - Rating 4.5

This Mexican restaurant features different food and drink specials from Monday through Thursday.

On Wednesday’s you can enjoy baby back ribs, three Mazatlan shrimp and mixed fajitas for only $12.99.

Address: 6560 Greatwood Parkway

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

El Rey platter. (El Vaquero Restaurant & Cantina - Facebook)

Casa De Bravos Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.3

Casa De Bravos Mexican Restaurant has daily take-home family meal specials that feed four to six people, as well as peach sangria to-go.

Address: 4514 Highway 6

Hours: Currently open from noon to 8 p.m. for take-out orders and from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for dining in

The team at Casa de Bravos would like to thank you all for your overwhelming generosity and support during these trying... Posted by Casa de Bravos on Saturday, May 2, 2020

Los Gallitos Mexican Cafe - Rating 4.1

At Los Gallitos‘ Sugar Land location you can enjoy authentic Mexican cuisine and lake views from its patio.

Address: 3385 Highway 6

Hours: Open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Patio seating at Los Gallitos Mexican Restaurant. (Los Gallitos Mexican Restaurant - Facebook)

Lupitas Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.1

This family-owned fixture takes pride in crafting fresh Mexican cuisine sold at affordable prices.

Owner Lupe Garcia uses recipes handed down for generations and grinds her own spices for authentic Mexican flavors, according to its Facebook page.

Address: 3121 Highway 6

Shrimp brochettes (Lupita's Mexican Restaurant - Facebook)

Elbita’s Mexican Restaurant serves a wide array of fresh food including grilled tilapia, tacos al carbon, super molcajete, cheese with vegetables and pork tamales.

Address: 15550 W Airport Blvd B

Hours: Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and closed on Sunday’s.

What’s your favorite Mexican restaurant in Sugar Land? Let us know in the comments.