You can enjoy some live music, eat pho and crawfish while supporting a Houston restaurant on Friday night

HOUSTON – Bibo’s Bistro and Bar is turning two, and you are invited to celebrate with signature pho and crawfish.

The pho and Asian fusion restaurant located at Beltway 8 and Lake Houston Parkway will be celebrating their second anniversary with live music and crawfish at Redemption Square, the restaurant posted on their Facebook page.

The event will take place Friday from 6-8 p.m.

Music will be provided by Bibo’s on the Redemption Square Lawn.

Bibo’s Bistro & Bar will also bring a Kona Ice Truck for cool desserts. Dining inside Bibo’s will be open at 50% capacity and outside dining will be available.

IF YOU GO:

Bibo’s Bistro & Bar - Redemption Square

Address: 250 Assay, Houston, Texas 77044

Date and time: Friday May 29, 6-8 p.m.