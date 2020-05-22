SUPPORT LOCAL: 9 of the best-rated Mexican restaurants in Cypress

HOUSTON – If you’re in the mood for authentic Mexican cuisine and live in Cypress, there are plenty of restaurants you can choose from and support. Even though they are slowly reopening, most restaurants are still feeling the financial impact of having been closed for nearly two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, if you’re still not comfortable with dining in, all of these food fixtures have takeout options available.

Here are some of the best-rated Mexican restaurants in the Cypress area, according to Google reviews:

Taqueria Mi Tierra - Rating 4.0

“OMG if you’re looking to support local restaurants during this time this one should be on your list,” customer Carol Dlr wrote in a Facebook review. “The food is amazing, the service is amazing, and the prices are amazing.”

Address: 13710 Cypress North Houston Road

Phone: (832) 237-6500

Sergio’s Mexican Grill is located inside Houston Premium Outlets. Its menu features classic Mexican fare in a cantina-style setting.

Address: 29110 U.S. 290 Frontage Road

Phone: (281) 256-7077

FAJITAS WITH SHRIMP Jumbo #Shrimp served with your choice of: Beef or Chicken #Fajitas For One $17.95 For Two $27.95 Posted by Sergio's Mexican Grill on Friday, February 15, 2019

Taco De Oro Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.1

This family-owned and operated restaurant, established in 2002, offers authentic Mexican flavors.

Address: 9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 105

Phone: (281) 345-7632

Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.2

Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant is a family-owned and operated business founded in 2004. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch, dinner, carry-out and catering for events of all sizes.

Address: 15202 Mason Road

Phone: (281) 256-7818

We can read minds! You want fajitas and ritas!!!! Right?!!! Posted by Las Mananitas - Cypress on Sunday, May 17, 2020

La Maria Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.3

La Maria Mexican Restaurant serves classic Mexican platters like tamales, quesadillas and tostadas.

Address: 17445 Spring Cypress Road #A

Phone: (281) 373-0559

Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen - Rating 4.3

This restaurant offers traditional Mexican food with a twist. Its menu includes dishes like duck confit covered with Mole Poblano, porked belly in Salsa Verde and a shrimp and scallop Mexican style cocktail.

Address: 9945 Barker Cypress Road Suite 123

Phone: (832) 952-3495

Everybody loves a good quesadilla and we've got some of the best! Order today to try the most authentic Mexican food in... Posted by Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen on Thursday, April 30, 2020

This family-owned fixture offers made-from-scratch Mexican food. Its menu offers a wide variety of modern grilled plates and traditional dishes.

Address: 11760 Grant Road

Phone: (281) 370-9766

It’s perfect caldo weather! Stop by for our delicious Caldo de Res 🍲(Mexican beef soup) #CypressLiving #RudysGrill #IBeHungry #CypressEats Posted by Rudy's Grill & Cantina on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Sierra Madre Taco Company serves Monterrey-style tacos and other traditional Mexican staples.

Address: 12617 Louetta Road #216

Phone: (832) 559-1677

This family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican food made from fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets, according to its website.

Address: 14254 Spring Cypress Road

Phone: (832) 653-6801