SUPPORT LOCAL: 9 of the best-rated Mexican restaurants in Cypress
HOUSTON – If you’re in the mood for authentic Mexican cuisine and live in Cypress, there are plenty of restaurants you can choose from and support. Even though they are slowly reopening, most restaurants are still feeling the financial impact of having been closed for nearly two months amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, if you’re still not comfortable with dining in, all of these food fixtures have takeout options available.
Here are some of the best-rated Mexican restaurants in the Cypress area, according to Google reviews:
Taqueria Mi Tierra - Rating 4.0
“OMG if you’re looking to support local restaurants during this time this one should be on your list,” customer Carol Dlr wrote in a Facebook review. “The food is amazing, the service is amazing, and the prices are amazing.”
Address: 13710 Cypress North Houston Road
Phone: (832) 237-6500
🥄Posted by Jeremy Mahon on Monday, October 21, 2019
Sergio’s Mexican Grill - Rating 4.0
Sergio’s Mexican Grill is located inside Houston Premium Outlets. Its menu features classic Mexican fare in a cantina-style setting.
Address: 29110 U.S. 290 Frontage Road
Phone: (281) 256-7077
FAJITAS WITH SHRIMP Jumbo #Shrimp served with your choice of: Beef or Chicken #Fajitas For One $17.95 For Two $27.95Posted by Sergio's Mexican Grill on Friday, February 15, 2019
Taco De Oro Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.1
This family-owned and operated restaurant, established in 2002, offers authentic Mexican flavors.
Address: 9740 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 105
Phone: (281) 345-7632
Posted by Taco De Oro Mexican Restaurant/Bar on Monday, May 4, 2020
Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.2
Las Mañanitas Mexican Restaurant is a family-owned and operated business founded in 2004. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican food for breakfast, lunch, dinner, carry-out and catering for events of all sizes.
Address: 15202 Mason Road
Phone: (281) 256-7818
We can read minds! You want fajitas and ritas!!!! Right?!!!Posted by Las Mananitas - Cypress on Sunday, May 17, 2020
La Maria Mexican Restaurant - Rating 4.3
La Maria Mexican Restaurant serves classic Mexican platters like tamales, quesadillas and tostadas.
Address: 17445 Spring Cypress Road #A
Phone: (281) 373-0559
Yummy 😋 yummy 😋Posted by Don Omär BV on Thursday, April 2, 2020
Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen - Rating 4.3
This restaurant offers traditional Mexican food with a twist. Its menu includes dishes like duck confit covered with Mole Poblano, porked belly in Salsa Verde and a shrimp and scallop Mexican style cocktail.
Address: 9945 Barker Cypress Road Suite 123
Phone: (832) 952-3495
Everybody loves a good quesadilla and we've got some of the best! Order today to try the most authentic Mexican food in...Posted by Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen on Thursday, April 30, 2020
Rudy’s Grill & Cantina - Rating 4.4
This family-owned fixture offers made-from-scratch Mexican food. Its menu offers a wide variety of modern grilled plates and traditional dishes.
Address: 11760 Grant Road
Phone: (281) 370-9766
It’s perfect caldo weather! Stop by for our delicious Caldo de Res 🍲(Mexican beef soup) #CypressLiving #RudysGrill #IBeHungry #CypressEatsPosted by Rudy's Grill & Cantina on Sunday, October 13, 2019
Sierra Madre Taco Co. - Rating 4.5
Sierra Madre Taco Company serves Monterrey-style tacos and other traditional Mexican staples.
Address: 12617 Louetta Road #216
Phone: (832) 559-1677
Torta Sierra Madre. Steake, Bacon,cheese, salad, beans,avocado & Egg over easy.Posted by Sierra Madre Taco co. Cypress on Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Ta’ Bueno Mexican Kitchen - Rating 4.7
This family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican food made from fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers’ markets, according to its website.
Address: 14254 Spring Cypress Road
Phone: (832) 653-6801
Posted by Ta' Bueno Mexican Kitchen on Sunday, June 23, 2019
