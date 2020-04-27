Art Assignment: Show us your Houston Life artwork

HOUSTON – Have you seen all the awesome “HL” art featured behind Houston Life’s Courtney Zavala as she hosts that show weekdays at 1 p.m.? She’s been broadcasting live from home and kids have been crafting her daily HL backdrop!

Since “Houston Life” is all about the best parts of life in Houston, we’ve decided to make THAT this week’s KPRC 2 Kids art assignment. Boys and girls - show us what you love most about Houston by drawing a picture!

Is it your favorite Houston sports team? Maybe one of our awesome parks and museums? Perhaps you have a favorite Houston restaurant, landmark, or even person? Let’s see what you LOVE about Houston. (If you have a hard time choosing what you love MOST, feel free to create more HL art by decorating those letters in your own awesome way!)

Once your creative, uplifting, colorful, or realistic drawing is complete, have an adult upload it to one of our four art categories for a chance to be a KPRC 2 Kids featured Artist of the Week. Make sure to submit your artwork by Thursday!

We LOVE Houston and we LOVE all the great art you’re sharing with us! Keep it coming!