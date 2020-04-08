86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Features

Where to get the best empanadas in Houston, according to KPRC 2 viewers

Samara Perez, Digital Contributor

Tags: Food, Houston, Local, Things To Do, Support Local
Empanadas from Mono's Colombian Restaurant
Empanadas from Mono's Colombian Restaurant (KPRC 2)

HOUSTON – In honor of National Empanada Day, celebrated on Apr. 8, we asked our KPRC 2 audience to share their go-to spot for the fried or baked pastry.

Empanadas, most popular in Latin America, can be stuffed either sweet or savory fillings.

Here are the most recommended spots, according to Houstonians:

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: