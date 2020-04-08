Where to get the best empanadas in Houston, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – In honor of National Empanada Day, celebrated on Apr. 8, we asked our KPRC 2 audience to share their go-to spot for the fried or baked pastry.
Empanadas, most popular in Latin America, can be stuffed either sweet or savory fillings.
Here are the most recommended spots, according to Houstonians:
- La Fogata Restaurant - 11630 Southwest Freeway. “Truly enjoy their savory Colombian empanadas!” resident Lorena Betancourt wrote.
- Sweets by Belen - 6001 Hillcroft Suite 400. “Definitely at Sweets by Belen! Delicate dough baked, not fried!! and many options for savory fillings. Love their meat empanadas!!” resident Veronika Alarcon wrote.
- Monos Colombian Restaurant - 7330 Southwest Freeway
- The Original Marini’s Empanada House - 10001 Westheimer Road Suite 2570. “The best in town," resident Elsa Porcara wrote.
- Café Piquet - 5757 Bissonnet Street
- Jimmy Changas - 5144 Center Street
- El Rafa Bakery - 2601 Red Bluff Road
- Fabian’s Latin Flavor’s - 301 Main Street
- Pampa Grill & Market - 10111 Hammerly Boulevard
