Three Houston suburbs make ranking for worst binge drinking in the country

HOUSTON – A survey by CarInsurance101.com listed League City and several other Texas cities as some of the worst places for binge drinking adults in the U.S.

League City, located south of Houston in Galveston County, was ranked 13th overall in the small cities category, with an estimated 20.8 percent of binge drinkers.

The survey was determined by using data from the CDC and the U.S. Census Bureau, with factors such as age, education, race, work sector and income.

Austin was ranked as 10th worst for binge drinking in the large cities category, with an estimated 20.9 percent of adults who binge drink. Houston ranked 232nd with 16.2 percent of binge drinkers.

Where do other Houston-area cities stand?

College Station - Rank: 35, 20.5 percent

Pearland - Rank: 81, 19.2 percent

Pasadena - Rank: 188, 16.9 percent

Sugar Land - Rank: 238, 16 percent