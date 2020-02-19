3 Houston-area school districts ranked among top districts in Texas, new survey reveals
HOUSTON – Three Houston-area school districts were ranked among the top school districts in Texas according to a survey by niche.com.
The survey was based on factors such as college readiness, graduation rates, teacher quality, and test scores. Diversity, safety, and activities were also considered.
Katy ISD, Friendswood ISD and Tomball ISD came in at Nos. 14, 16, and 18 respectively.
Most of the schools in Katy, Friendswood, and Tomball received a grade of A+ in all levels of education and students from these districts have a higher chance of being admitted to top state universities like the University of Texas at Austin and Texas A&M.
The list also included Pearland ISD, Conroe ISD and Clear Creek ISD as honorable mentions.
2020 Best School Districts in Texas
1. Eanes ISD
2. Carroll ISD
3. South Texas ISD
4. Highland Park ISD
5. Coppell ISD
6. Frisco ISD
7. Lovejoy ISD
8. Allen ISD
9. Argyle ISD
10. Plano ISD
11. Grapevine ISD
12. Alamo Heights ISD
13. Prosper ISD
14. Katy ISD
15. Sunnyvale ISD
16. Friendswood ISD
17. Midway ISD
18. Tomball ISD
19. Fort Sam Houston ISD
20. College Station ISD
Honorable mentions include:
25. Pearland ISD
46. Clear Creek ISD
50. Conroe ISD
