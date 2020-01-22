Glamp it up Texas-style in this covered wagon listed on Airbnb

Do you harbor a deep-seated desire to sleep the night away in a covered wagon? Well, what kind of Texan would you be if you didn’t? Fulfill a Texas rite of passage and glamp it up in style at a Texas Airbnb so Texas it can actually contain your overbrimming love for the Lone Star State.

Ok, so here’s the skinny on the listing: The 220-square-foot wagon is a replica of a Conestoga wagon that made its way to Fredericksburg about 150 years ago.

Whether you’re a Texas history buff or a unique Airbnb aficionado, you’ll love this unusual small town retreat sporting an old-timey Texas feel, some modern amenities and a nightly rate that won’t break the bank ($151 per night).

As if by magic, this wagon contains a King-size bed, a bunk bed, chairs and a small table. Just steps from the wagon sits a small cabin boasting a private shower and commode. And outside, you’ll find a fire pit.

Reviews featured on the rental’s Airbnb page praise the Pinterest-perfect accommodations.

“This was such an awesome and unique place to stay for the weekend,” wrote Danielle, who stayed in November 2019 Very clean and peaceful. It is in an excellent location, tucked out of the way, but 5 minutes away from the shops, restaurants, wineries and breweries on Main St.”

Another happy camper complimented the Airbnb rental’s highly rated host, Daniel.

“Great space,” wrote Christa, who also stayed in November 2019. “So unique! We loved it! The property was AMAZING! We enjoyed our Texas wine, under the stars by the fireplace. The wagon was soooo unique and way bigger than we thought! Daniel was so nice and responded very quickly. Would recommend!”

Daniel boasts the title“Superhost,” a designation reserved for Aribnb hosts considered a cut above the rest.

Click here to book your stay and treat yourself to a weekend getaway in the Texas Hill Country.

Before you giddyup on down to Fredericksburg, make sure to pack your ten-gallon hat, boots, some marshmallows for roasting, and your copy of the cattle-driving epic Lonesome Dove (practically a mandatory read here in Texas).

Now, enough with the words. Why blab on and on about this unique rustic retreat when we can let these stunning photos talk the talk for us? Scroll below to take a peek inside this one-of-a-kind Airbnb rental.

Enjoy a gorgeous Texas sunset while you sit around the camp fire during your stay. (Airbnb)

The campsite (Airbnb)

The wagon contains a king-size bed and a bunk bed. (Airbnb)

Another view of the wagon's interior (Airbnb)