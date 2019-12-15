This Houston home for sale comes with hair salon, batting cage, basketball court, $24.5M price tag

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home with square footage rivaling a small department store, an in-house hair salon is an essential, and a putting green/batting cage/basketball court combo is a must-have you just can’t live without. Oh, and you’re budget is around $25 million. We’ve got some stellar news for you: A modern masterpiece nestled in Houston’s Memorial Close neighborhood just hit the market and it’s perfect for you.
Boasting clean lines, starch white walls, metal accents, and windows aplenty, the 21,738-square-foot estate at 9030 Sandringham Drive is quite a looker.
So what else does this $24.5 million home offer besides a museum-like feel and out-of-the-ordinary amenities? How does eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms sound? How about a massive wine room? And a resort-style pool, cabana and summer kitchen? What about a two-story office? And a sound-proof home theater? It’s all packed in there.
Get Amazon to ship in some groceries to you every once in awhile and you’ll never have to leave your home again.
While $24.5 million is a hefty sum, can you really put a price on the convenience of getting your hair cut in your own home or hitting the basketball court/batting cage/putting green whenever you’d like? Yes, yes you can , and that price is $24.5 million.
Pony up cash, and this real estate gem is yours for the taking. Contact Mike Mahlstedt at (713) 435-9126 for more information.
Scroll below and take a gander at what tens of millions of dollars can net you in Houston real estate.
Briana Zamora-Nipper joined the KPRC 2 digital team as a community associate producer in 2019. During her time in H-Town, she's covered everything from fancy Houston homes to tropical storms. Previously, she worked at Austin Monthly Magazine and KAGS TV, where she earned a Regional Edward R. Murrow award for her work as a digital producer.