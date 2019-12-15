This Houston home for sale comes with hair salon, batting cage, basketball court, $24.5M price tag

House hunting? Let’s say you have some specific criteria for your dream digs: You need a home with square footage rivaling a small department store, an in-house hair salon is an essential, and a putting green/batting cage/basketball court combo is a must-have you just can’t live without. Oh, and you’re budget is around $25 million. We’ve got some stellar news for you: A modern masterpiece nestled in Houston’s Memorial Close neighborhood just hit the market and it’s perfect for you.

Boasting clean lines, starch white walls, metal accents, and windows aplenty, the 21,738-square-foot estate at 9030 Sandringham Drive is quite a looker.

So what else does this $24.5 million home offer besides a museum-like feel and out-of-the-ordinary amenities? How does eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms sound? How about a massive wine room? And a resort-style pool, cabana and summer kitchen? What about a two-story office? And a sound-proof home theater? It’s all packed in there.

Get Amazon to ship in some groceries to you every once in awhile and you’ll never have to leave your home again.

While $24.5 million is a hefty sum, can you really put a price on the convenience of getting your hair cut in your own home or hitting the basketball court/batting cage/putting green whenever you’d like? Yes, yes you can , and that price is $24.5 million.

Pony up cash, and this real estate gem is yours for the taking. Contact Mike Mahlstedt at (713) 435-9126 for more information.

Scroll below and take a gander at what tens of millions of dollars can net you in Houston real estate.

The resort-style pool which features a full-size spa just to the left of the conveniently shaded cabana.

The iron wrapped-staircase is the focal point of this stunning foyer. The stunning runner adds texture and warmth to space and makes a beautiful statement in this entryway. Underneath the staircase is a built-in seating area.

Here is a view of the raised custom acrylic wine room surrounds a floating marble-slabbed island. The climate controlled wine grotto showcases the immense amount of storage space provided by the built-in, floor-to-ceiling wine racks which wrap around the room.

Custom light fixtures accentuate this dining room space while dazzling geometric wallpaper provides a unique aesthetic.

Sitting area near the kitchen

Timeless kitchen showcases the top-of-the-line Miele appliances and the absolute white and stainless steel counter tops. Dark cabinets with white lacquer upper cabinets provide an abundance of storage space. Also featured in the kitchen are two Miele pull out refrigerators built into the island as well as a large Sub-Zero fridge and freezer with double pull out drawers.

This Master suite is an owner’s dream and boasts a wall of floor-to-ceiling mirrors and custom iron pendants anchoring the space. A sitting room lies off of the sleeping quarters, while a tray ceiling adds a regal touch.

A close up view of the sitting area inside of the Master suite showcases the floor-to-ceiling windows and the electric fireplace.

The Master bath flaunts his and hers marble vanities.

You will never have to leave your home with this built-in hair salon which boasts a hydraulic height adjustable reclining leather salon chair and shampoo bowl.

An aerial view of the formal office space showcases the stunning dark stone floors and the blackened steel spiral staircase which leads to a second floor cigar room.

This secondary bedroom boasts oak hardwood floors, designer wallpaper and french doors to the balcony with views of the manicured courtyard.

On the second floor of the Sandringham estate lies an in-home theater which boasts a row of leather reclining theater chairs, a vaulted ceiling, and sound proof walls.

One of the most impressive features of this luxury Houston retreat is true half-size basketball court which features burnt orange painted accents as a subtle nod to the University of Texas Longhorns. A scoreboard hangs from the wall, allowing you to keep score during your game of hoops. The basketball court boasts a Hoshisaki ice machine and an Elkay wall-hung water fountain.

Up your batting average with this batting cage, oh so conveniently located in the backyard.

putting green

outdoor loggia with summer kitchen and bar seating