These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in November 2019

HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in November 2019 amount to around 79,610 square feet of luxury living and more than $38 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.

10. Piney Point Village estate listed for $2,725,000

219 HERITAGE OAKS LANE

Piney Point Village | 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Size: 8,067 square feet

Address: 219 Heritage Oaks Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77024

9. Maple Valley home listed for $2,800,000

226 MAPLE VALLEY

Tanglewood Area | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Size: 6,101 square feet

Address: 226 Maple Valley, Houston, TX 77056

8. Woodlands home listed for $2,900,000

19 CONGRESSIONAL CIRCLE

The Woodlands | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

Size: 7,602 square feet

Address: 19 Congressional Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389

7. Bellaire home listed for $3,000,000

4536 MAGNOLIA STREET

Bellaire | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 6,820 square feet

Address: 4536 Magnolia Street, Bellaire, TX 77401

6. Tanglewood home listed for $325,000,000

5432 TUPPER LAKE DRIVE

Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 7,218 square feet

Address: 5432 Tupper Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77056

5. Tanglewood home listed for $325,000, 000

5538 DOLIVER DRIVE

Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 9,208 square feet

Address: 5538 Doliver Drive, Houston, TX 77056

4. Hunters Creek Village home listed for $4,487,000

10927 WICKWILD

Hunters Creek Village | 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms

Size: 7,753 square feet

Address: 10926 Wickwild, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024

3. Tanglewood home listed for $4,595,000

5622 CANDLEWOOD DRIVE

Tanglewood | 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms

Size: 9,280 square feet

Address: 5622 Candlewood Drive, Houston, TX 77056

2. Southside Place home listed for $4,899,000

3702 ELMORA

Southside Place | 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

Size: 7,179 square feet

Address: 3702 Elmora, Southside Place, TX 7705

1. Houston home listed for $6,749,500

11302 JAMESTOWN ROAD

Piney Point Village | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

Size: 10,382 square feet

Address: 11302 Jamestown Road, Houston, TX 77024