These are the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in November 2019
HOUSTON – All in all, the 10 most expensive Houston-area homes sold in November 2019 amount to around 79,610 square feet of luxury living and more than $38 million in real estate, according to the Houston Association of Realtors. Peruse the list to see some of the most gorgeous homes swept off the market last month.
10. Piney Point Village estate listed for $2,725,000
Piney Point Village | 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Size: 8,067 square feet
Address: 219 Heritage Oaks Lane, Piney Point Village, TX 77024
9. Maple Valley home listed for $2,800,000
Tanglewood Area | 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Size: 6,101 square feet
Address: 226 Maple Valley, Houston, TX 77056
8. Woodlands home listed for $2,900,000
The Woodlands | 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
Size: 7,602 square feet
Address: 19 Congressional Circle, The Woodlands, TX 77389
7. Bellaire home listed for $3,000,000
Bellaire | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Size: 6,820 square feet
Address: 4536 Magnolia Street, Bellaire, TX 77401
6. Tanglewood home listed for $325,000,000
Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Size: 7,218 square feet
Address: 5432 Tupper Lake Drive, Houston, TX 77056
5. Tanglewood home listed for $325,000, 000
Tanglewood | 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Size: 9,208 square feet
Address: 5538 Doliver Drive, Houston, TX 77056
4. Hunters Creek Village home listed for $4,487,000
Hunters Creek Village | 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Size: 7,753 square feet
Address: 10926 Wickwild, Hunters Creek Village, TX 77024
3. Tanglewood home listed for $4,595,000
Tanglewood | 6 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms
Size: 9,280 square feet
Address: 5622 Candlewood Drive, Houston, TX 77056
2. Southside Place home listed for $4,899,000
Southside Place | 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
Size: 7,179 square feet
Address: 3702 Elmora, Southside Place, TX 7705
1. Houston home listed for $6,749,500
Piney Point Village | 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Size: 10,382 square feet
Address: 11302 Jamestown Road, Houston, TX 77024
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.