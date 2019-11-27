Y’all, if you’re looking for a rustic retreat with a whole lot of acreage, but don’t want to move out in the middle of nowhere, fear not. We’ve found the home for you: House hunters, head for the Texas Hill Country and nab the 53 acre 5H Ranch a short drive from Fredericksburg and a mere 45-some miles outside San Antonio.

The rustic retreat at 10012 North Creek Road in Comfort boasts a Texas-sized log house (decorated with more dead animals than we care to count), 53 acres of isolation, a guest suite, a game room, a pool, a 4-bay garage and shop, a horse barn and a roping arena. Pony up $2.25 million and this home is yours for the taking.

The log home, made with massive hand hewn logs, overlooks a pond and valley below.

An apt description of this log home’s interiors: Antlers, antlers everywhere. Dead things cover the walls, hang from the ceilings and carpet the floors in nearly every room. If it flew, swam or walked the earth, we’re pretty confident you can find it somewhere in here.

Find wild, wild decor throughout this home’s bedrooms, of which there are five.

The game room comes with a bar . . . and, some more furry friends.

The log home, made with massive hand-hewn logs, overlooks a pond and valley below. Mature trees shade the property.

Catch a Texas sunset by the pool.

While $2.25 million is no small chunk of change, can you really put a price tag on this one-of-a-kind rustic retreat? Turns out, yes, you can -- and that price tag is $2.25 million.