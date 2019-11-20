HOUSTON – Here, we compare two Texas homes with the same price tag — one in the Houston city limits and one outside.

This go-around, we pit a contemporary condo in Houston against a hillside home in Hunt. Each offer up incredible views, and only ask $1.1 million for the trouble.

One option provides a rustic escape from the hustle and bustle of city living. The other offers a prime piece of real estate minutes from downtown Houston. What home is worth the price to you?

Hunt | 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Size: 3,393 square feet

Price per square foot: $324.20

Address: 364 Japonica Road, Hunt, TX 78024

Contact: John Bratton, (830) 370-3003

Need a refuge far, far away from a big city? This serene, 7-acre sanctuary nestled in the Texas hill country boasts breathtaking views so stirring they just might make a true Texan tear up. Enjoy a gorgeous glimpse of the hill country from nearly every room in the house or walk out onto a deck for an unimpeded look outside. This remote Hunt home built into a hillside features pine floors, hand carved doors, vaulted ceilings, dry stack rock walls and no light pollution.

Houston | 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

Size: 2,195 square feet

Price per square foot: $500.68

Address: 3333 Allen Parkway, Suite 1405, Houston, TX 77019

Contact: Adriana Banks, (713) 898-6557

This contemporary, 14th-story condo in the River Oaks shopping area offers 180-degree panoramic views of the Galleria, Upper Kirby, the Medical Center and Buffalo Bayou.

This contemporary, 14th-story condo in the River Oaks shopping area offers 180-degree panoramic views of the Galleria, Upper Kirby, the Medical Center and Buffalo Bayou. The 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo at Royalton River Oaks features floor to ceiling windows in every room, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, two balconies and two covered parking spots. Building amenities include a complimentary valet, weekend limo service, a heated infinity pool, a fitness center and a theater room.

