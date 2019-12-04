67ºF

MY STARS: This Lone Star-shaped home deep in the Heart of Texas is more Texas than Texas

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

This one of a kind home is shaped like the Texas Lone Star. (HAR)

Ya’ll, if you’re filled with so much Texas pride pitching the state flag in your front yard just won’t cut it, fear not. We’ve found a home so Texas it can actually contain your overbrimming love for the Lone Star State: House Hunters, head for Hamilton County and nab Casa Estrella, an out-of-this-world Lone Star-shaped home

This house deep in the heart of Texas will leave you star struck (we make no apologies for our puns). This conversation piece of a house built in 2006 boasts 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 6,408 square feet of Texas pride.

Scroll below for images of the one of a kind property.

Casa Estrella
Casa Estrella
Casa Estrella
Casa Estrella
Casa Estrella
Casa Estrella
Casa Estrella

