MY STARS: This Lone Star-shaped home deep in the Heart of Texas is more Texas than Texas
Ya’ll, if you’re filled with so much Texas pride pitching the state flag in your front yard just won’t cut it, fear not. We’ve found a home so Texas it can actually contain your overbrimming love for the Lone Star State: House Hunters, head for Hamilton County and nab Casa Estrella, an out-of-this-world Lone Star-shaped home
This house deep in the heart of Texas will leave you star struck (we make no apologies for our puns). This conversation piece of a house built in 2006 boasts 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 6,408 square feet of Texas pride.
Scroll below for images of the one of a kind property.
