Travis Scott announces new dates for his ‘UTOPIA - Circus Maximus’ tour; Fans noticed one Texas city isn’t included

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: Travis Scott performs live on the main stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – New dates have been announced for Travis Scott’s new tour, “UTOPIA-Circus Maximus.”

Two Texas stops were added to the list of dates -- Dallas (Oct. 17) and Austin (Nov. 21). However, fans noticed that a Houston date was not added.

According to Live Nation, the previously released information stating that Scott was scheduled to perform at the Toyota Center on Oct. 19 was not accurate. Representatives said the lineup was not final.

KPRC 2 Investigates presents ‘Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy’

Earlier this month, law enforcement agencies told KPRC 2 Investigates that he was slated to perform nearly two years after the infamous incident that left hundreds of Houstonians devastated.

Seat Geek reported that tickets for Scott’s shows were slated for Oct. 19 and Nov. 21, but that has since been taken down.

Full list of tour dates can be found here.

Fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, speculated that Travis Scott may be planning something big for his Houston stop, including possibly “bringing back the festival.” Others have said the opposite -- the dates were not added because of the tragedy that happened two years ago.

