Travis Scott expected to perform at first concert in Houston since Astroworld Tragedy, sources say

HOUSTON – Missouri City native Travis Scott is expected to soon return to the stage for a concert in Houston after years of controversy following the deadly Astroworld tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 concertgoers.

KPRC 2 Investigates presents ‘Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy’

Even though Scott has not made an official announcement, law enforcement agencies told KPRC 2 that he is slated to perform nearly two years after the infamous incident that left hundreds of Houstonians devastated.

Ticket sales on Seat Geek state the show is expected to take place on Oct. 19, 2023, with another show possible for Nov. 20.

Law enforcement officials also told KPRC that leaders within the Houston Police Department are not happy with the entertainers’ return to Houston. There was reportedly a tense meeting with HPD and several officers recently who expressed their frustrations and safety concerns about the show.

On Tuesday, HPD Union President Douglas Griffith provided the following statement to KPRC:

“The HPOU found out early last week that Travis Scott would be returning to Houston for two concert dates. October 19th, and November the 20th, were the dates in which were proposed for the return. Like most we were in complete disbelief. Only days after the release of a 1200-page report describing the tragic events that took place during his Astroworld Concert, we are advised just days later that there will be another. This is outrageous and the HPOU will be calling for all of our elected officials to stand up and say, Not in our city, not again! We truly do not want to ever make a statement like the one two weeks ago asking for prayers for the families of those lost at a Travis Scott concert.”

Although the Toyota Center is much different than a parking lot at NRG, the downtown venue, like the festival, uses HPD for extra officers.

KPRC 2 Investigates also learned that the city would be responsible for placing permits on certain aspects of the concert inside and outside the arena as necessary, according to one official.

HPD Chief Troy Finner would not speak about Scott’s potential concert, however, he told KPRC 2 Investigates Mario Diaz, “it’s time to move forward.”

The mayor’s office has not provided a response.

