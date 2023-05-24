Bookmark this: Your starter guide to Comicpalooza 2023

HOUSTON – Comicpalooza is this weekend!

Whether you’re in for the celebrity panels, just cosplaying, or maybe you’re trying to complete your comic book collection, there is something for EVERYONE.

However, it can be overwhelming for someone who’s going for the first time! From building video games to comic book portfolio reviews, to lightsaber demonstrations, you’ll want to take note of the best.

Of course, if you’re attending Comicpalooza to see your favorite celebrity or voice actor, we have the full panel schedule below:

Celebrity

Lou Diamond Phillips // Saturday 10:30-11:15 a.m. // Grand Ballroom C

Arrow Cast (Stephen Amell, Colton Haynes, Rick Gonzalez, Juliana Harkavy, and Josh Segarra) // Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. // General Assembly

Wrestlers (Mick Foley and Lita) // Saturday 12:30-1:15 p.m. // Grand Ballroom C

William Shatner // Saturday 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. // General Assembly

One Piece (Colleen Clinkenbeard, Sonny Strait and Luci Christian) // Saturday 2:30-3:15 p.m. // Grand Ballroom C

Black Panther (Tenoch Huerta and Dominique Thorne) // Saturday 3:30-4:15 p.m. // General Assembly

Alaqua Cox // Saturday 4:30-5:15 p.m. // Grand Ballroom C

Chad Coleman // Sunday 10:30 to 11:15 // Grand Ballroom C

Vampire Diaries (Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley) // Sunday 11:30 to 12:15 p.m. // General Assembly

Anime (Jenny Yokobori, Amber Lee Connors, Mallorie Rodak, Paul Castro Jr.) Sunday // 12:30 p.m - 1:15 p.m. // Grand Ballroom C

The Boys (Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid) // 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. // General Assembly

Bosch (Titus Welliver, Jamie Hector) // 2:30-3:15 p.m. // Grand Ballroom C

Christopher Judge // 3:30 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. // General Assembly

Looking for things to do during your time at Comicpalooza? We handpicked some panels that are best for first-timers. Check them out below:

Anime

How to Draw Manga Better than the Books (Beginner) // Saturday 3 p.m.-4 p.m. // Room 350-B (3rd Floor)

How to Draw Manga Better than the Books (Intermediate to Advanced) // Saturday 5 p.m.-6 p.m. // Room 350-B (3rd Floor)

Cosplay

Cosplay with disabilities - Friday 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. // Room 350-B

Cosplay 101: What is Cosplay and how do I do it? // Friday 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. // Sapphire Stage

Comicpalooza Cosplay Contest // Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. // General Assembly

Comics

Comic Art Portfolio Review // Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. // Room 350-C

Black Pages: The Awesome Impact of Black Superheroes, Comics, and Artists // Saturday Noon - 1 p.m. // Emerald Stage

Comic Writing and Collaboration // Saturday 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. // Room 350-DEF

Entertainment

LARP (Live Action Role Play) // ALL WEEKEND // Room 360

Houston Area Droid Builders // Saturday 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. // Star Wars Alliance Stage

Extracurriculars KPop Workshop (Beginners KPop) // 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. // Movement Stage

Electronic Gaming (includes video games)

How to Make Video Games // Saturday 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. // Emerald Stage

Tournaments (See full schedule for details)

Literature

Self-Publishing for beginners // Saturday 11:30 a.m. to Noon // Room 350-DEF

Critique and Writing Workshop // Saturday 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. // Room 350-B

Kids

Kidtopia Scavenger Hunt // ALL WEEKEND // Kidtopia

Comicpalooza Kids Cosplay Contest - Sunday 2 p.m.-3 p.m. // Kidtopia

Tabletop Gaming

Ultimate Werewolf // ALL WEEKEND // Room 330

Dungeons & Dragons // ALL WEEKEND // Grand Ballroom A

NOTE: Schedule is subject to change. For the full schedule, click here.

