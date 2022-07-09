What’s new at Comicpalooza this year? See the new, returning attractions worth stopping by

HOUSTON – With Comicpalooza just a week away, the convention announced new and returning events for this year.

Happening from July 15-17, attendees can bid on fresh artwork, watch a BattleBots tournament, or even become a mech machine and defeat opponents in a battle, plus many more.

See the list of attractions attendees can expect when they arrive at the George R. Brown Convention Center!

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated up until the main event

NEW FOR 2022:

Robotica: The Robotics Experience

It’s the ULTIMATE BattleBots tournament in Houston! All-new for 2022, cheer alongside robotics teams from all over the world as they enter their creations. Tournaments will be held all weekend with the finals scheduled for Sunday at the U.S. Navy Battle Zone.

To learn more and to sign up, click here. The deadline to sign up is Friday, July 15.

Not Super Smash Bros. or Street Fighter, it’s ROBOTICA! Come to our new #CP2022 Robotica tournament! Watch Robots battle it out in four different arenas all at the U.S. Navy Battle Zone.



For more information or to register your team, visit https://t.co/eD3gHDStjY. pic.twitter.com/0GfNMl96x0 — Comicpalooza (@Comicpalooza) July 2, 2022

Friday Night Launch

New for 2022, Comicpalooza will kick off the weekend with several events exclusively on Friday! Events include “Friday Night Bash” -- a neon-themed oasis with a retro arcade and a dance party, and the Texas All-Star Wrestling tournament.

Plus, there will also be pop culture-themed drinks at the Hilton Americas lobby bar!

Click here to learn more.

Coming to CP Friday Night Launch, @TASWwrestling, will bring you eight intense matches that will leave you on the edge of your seats! Check out everything we have in store for you Friday night: https://t.co/iaMoMn2i3w pic.twitter.com/xU1oS91jtB — Comicpalooza (@Comicpalooza) June 30, 2022

RETURNING IN 2022:

Fandom Court

“Star Wars is better than Star Trek!” “Iron Man can beat Superman with one punch!” Want to state your case in front of a judge? Now you can, with Fandom Court!

Returning for its second year, attendees sign up to “argue” against opponents in this pop culture-themed mock trial featuring a wide variety of topics.

Sign up here.

We are bringing the hottest debate prompts to the stage to settle them once and for all! Sign up to participate in mock trials featuring topics like "Who would win in a fight: Superman from DC vs. Goku from Dragonball Super?” Sign up: https://t.co/cMKlJ4myDN pic.twitter.com/s06yZ812MZ — Comicpalooza (@Comicpalooza) July 4, 2022

Battlefield Houston

Battlefield Houston is a fan favorite every year! According to the group, the game is a cross between paintball, airsoft, and traditional laser tag in a video game. Play with friends -- or against them in this fun and memorable game.

Battlefield Houston at Comicpalooza (KPRC 2 - Ana Gonzalez)

Itasha Showdown: A Car Runway Experience

Returning for its second year, come check out the coolest cars in H-Town! From anime to superhero-themed, you’ll want to snap a few pics with these fun rides.

Itasha Showdown: A Car Runway Experience (KPRC 2 - Ana Gonzalez)

Brazen Monkey

Meet the artist behind the largest sculptures of your favorite characters! Attendees can stop by and snap a picture with full-size replicas of their favorite shows, such as “He-Man” and “How to Train Your Dragon.”

"Brazen Monkey" featuring characters from "How to Train Your Dragon". (KPRC 2 - Ana Gonzalez)

Pecos Pete’s

Dripping Springs-based Pecos Pete’s is a fan-favorite drink stand that allows you to purchase a fountain drink with unique soda and tea flavors. Take home a commemorative cup and purchase a pass for free refills throughout the whole weekend!

Pecos Petes at Comicpalooza (KPRC 2 - Ana Gonzalez)

Learn more about Pecos Pete’s here.

Ultimate Werewolf

It’s a game of “whodunit.” Ultimate Werewolf is a popular party game where you and your friends are divided between werewolves and villagers. The goal is simple: villagers must survive, werewolves eliminate all villagers to survive...until they remain.

Ultimate Werewolf will be onsite Friday night and through the whole weekend! If you’re a pro or looking to learn how to play, our friends at Ultimate Werewolf Houston will be hosting open & beginner play! Learn more: https://t.co/YY4wWmrcmc Register here: https://t.co/szIaPuo9up pic.twitter.com/Rt8k0cBC3X — Comicpalooza (@Comicpalooza) July 3, 2022

Star Wars Alliance (The 501st Legion, etc)

The Star Wars Alliance group is a group of Star Wars fan clubs that promote interest in the Star Wars fandom. Many fans cosplay as their favorite characters, and can also stop by and check out the props and costumes on display.

The 501st Legion is a Star Wars group that helps support charity. (KPRC 2 - Ana Gonzalez)

MechCorps

Hop aboard a MechCorps pod, where you’ll experience adrenaline-pumping action and more! You’ll act as a 30-foot, 75-ton walking tank taking on opponents in battle!

Learn more about MechCorps and how to play here.

Live Art Auction

The annual Live Art Auction is an evening event (usually on Saturday night) where Comicpalooza artists donate time and creativity to produce unique art in an effort to raise money for Fresh Arts Houston, which supports the local art community. Attendees can also silently bid on fresh pieces of art for them to potentially take home.

