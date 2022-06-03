77º

WEATHER ALERT

Features

Fill your inner superhero at these 7 Houston-area comic book stores

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Associate Producer

Tags: Comic books, Superheroes, Comics, Houston, Bedrock City
Comic books (Pixabay)

HOUSTON – The Houston area has a great group of comic book stores that can fill your inner Superman or Captain America.

From graphic novels to near-mint memorabilia such as toys and collectibles, comic book stores are definitely worth exploring! They are also a great place to discover never-heard-of superheroes and discover your new favorite book.

These are seven Houston area comic book stores to visit:

Bedrock City Comics

Address: Multiple locations throughout Houston

Bedrock City has five locations to serve comic book fans, including in Katy, Clear Lake, and 1960. Every Wednesday, follow their Facebook pageaazcfczxqaz., for live auctions!

Nan’s Games and Comics Toys

Address: 2011 Southwest Freeway (near Shepherd Dr.), Houston

Located at the corner of 59 and Shepherd, Nan’s has everything you need from retro board games to collectibles.

Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore

Address: 2718 Southwest Freeway (next to Crowne Plaza), Houston

Third-Planet Sci-Fi offers a special subscription program for those collecting a series of comics. They also offer tabletop games, and even toys from your childhood.

Atomic Monkey Comics

Address: 11177 Katy Freeway Ste. I, Houston

According to their website, Atomic Monkey is “a comic book with standards,” with a large selection of new and vintage comics on sale.

Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy

Address: 21155A Highway 249, Houston

Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy is a store that opens late! Since 1986, their website says they cater to all things comics, games, and pop-culture.

8th Dimension Comics

Address: 15558 FM 529, Houston

8th Dimension Comics strives to be a place for all fans to enjoy comic books and more. The store also offers a special subscription program where you can easily collect a series of comics.

Alter Ego Comics and Games

Address: 2828 N. Main, Baytown

This small comic book store located in Baytown hosts weekly tabletop and card gaming events for the community.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them here!

Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 2, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email