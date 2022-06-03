HOUSTON – The Houston area has a great group of comic book stores that can fill your inner Superman or Captain America.

From graphic novels to near-mint memorabilia such as toys and collectibles, comic book stores are definitely worth exploring! They are also a great place to discover never-heard-of superheroes and discover your new favorite book.

These are seven Houston area comic book stores to visit:

Address: Multiple locations throughout Houston

Bedrock City has five locations to serve comic book fans, including in Katy, Clear Lake, and 1960. Every Wednesday, follow their Facebook pageaazcfczxqaz., for live auctions!

Address: 2011 Southwest Freeway (near Shepherd Dr.), Houston

Located at the corner of 59 and Shepherd, Nan’s has everything you need from retro board games to collectibles.

Address: 2718 Southwest Freeway (next to Crowne Plaza), Houston

Third-Planet Sci-Fi offers a special subscription program for those collecting a series of comics. They also offer tabletop games, and even toys from your childhood.

Address: 11177 Katy Freeway Ste. I, Houston

According to their website, Atomic Monkey is “a comic book with standards,” with a large selection of new and vintage comics on sale.

Address: 21155A Highway 249, Houston

Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy is a store that opens late! Since 1986, their website says they cater to all things comics, games, and pop-culture.

Address: 15558 FM 529, Houston

8th Dimension Comics strives to be a place for all fans to enjoy comic books and more. The store also offers a special subscription program where you can easily collect a series of comics.

Address: 2828 N. Main, Baytown

This small comic book store located in Baytown hosts weekly tabletop and card gaming events for the community.

Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them here!