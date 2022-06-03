Fill your inner superhero at these 7 Houston-area comic book stores

HOUSTON – The Houston area has a great group of comic book stores that can fill your inner Superman or Captain America.
From graphic novels to near-mint memorabilia such as toys and collectibles, comic book stores are definitely worth exploring! They are also a great place to discover never-heard-of superheroes and discover your new favorite book.
These are seven Houston area comic book stores to visit:
Bedrock City Comics
Address: Multiple locations throughout Houston
Bedrock City has five locations to serve comic book fans, including in Katy, Clear Lake, and 1960. Every Wednesday, follow their Facebook page for live auctions!
Nan’s Games and Comics Toys
Address: 2011 Southwest Freeway (near Shepherd Dr.), Houston
Located at the corner of 59 and Shepherd, Nan’s has everything you need from retro board games to collectibles.
Third Planet Sci-Fi Superstore
Address: 2718 Southwest Freeway (next to Crowne Plaza), Houston
Third-Planet Sci-Fi offers a special subscription program for those collecting a series of comics. They also offer tabletop games, and even toys from your childhood.
Atomic Monkey Comics
Address: 11177 Katy Freeway Ste. I, Houston
According to their website, Atomic Monkey is “a comic book with standards,” with a large selection of new and vintage comics on sale.
Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy
Address: 21155A Highway 249, Houston
Dragon’s Lair Comics & Fantasy is a store that opens late! Since 1986, their website says they cater to all things comics, games, and pop-culture.
8th Dimension Comics
Address: 15558 FM 529, Houston
8th Dimension Comics strives to be a place for all fans to enjoy comic books and more. The store also offers a special subscription program where you can easily collect a series of comics.
Alter Ego Comics and Games
Address: 2828 N. Main, Baytown
This small comic book store located in Baytown hosts weekly tabletop and card gaming events for the community.
Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments below and we will add them here!