Platinum tickets top more than $5K for 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival, layaway plans available

AUSTIN – Get ready, music lovers!
The Austin City Limits Music Festival will return to Austin’s Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15 this year and will feature performances from a number of musical legends.
The full lineup is as follows:
- Mumford & Sons
- Odesza
- The Lumineers
- The 1975
- Hozier
- Noah Kahan
About the ACL Festival
Every fall, Zilker Park hosts the festival and brings several well-known musicians together for two weekends of live entertainment.
Headliners have included Drake, Paul McCartney, Run The Jewels, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and more.
Those wanting to attend can buy ACL one-day tickets and weekend passes. General admission tickets range from $335 - $725, and weekend Platinum passes can cost you as much as $5,700, according to its website. If that is too high, no worries, the festival offers layaway plans. Click here to learn more.
In need of assistance? Call (866) 848-8499 to speak with a live agent.