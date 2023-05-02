Ed Sheeran, The Killers, The Cure among concerts coming to Houston soon

HOUSTON – Our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend and in the week ahead.
Thursday, May 4
- Bacilos: Latin. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- The Band of Heathens: Rock. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.
Friday, May 5
- Boney James: Jazz. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- Lolo Zouaï: Pop. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
- Tom Jones: Pop. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.
Saturday, May 6
- City Morgue: Hip-Hop/Rap. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- Anuel AA: Hip-Hop/Rap. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.
- Pony Bradshaw: Country. 8:30 p.m. at Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45, The Woodlands; 281-367-3774.
- Mohamed Ramadan and DJ Aseel: Hip-Hop/Rap. 9 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.
Sunday, May 7
- 100 Gecs: Pop. 6 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
- The Psychedelic Furs: 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- Iniko: Pop. 7 p.m. at The Studio at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel; 713-225-5483.
- The Oak Ridge Boys: Country. 7:30 p.m. at Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45, The Woodlands; 281-367-3774.
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Rock. 8 p.m. at at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.
Monday, May 8
- Tanukichan: Pop. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
Tuesday, May 9
- NMIXX: Pop. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.
Wednesday, May 10
- $NOT: Hip-Hop/Rap. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.
Thursday, May 11
- Valley: Rock. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- Lewis Capaldi: Rock. 8 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.
Friday, May 12
- Chelsea Grin: Metal. 6 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
- Hunter Hayes: Country. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- The Cure: Rock. 7 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk; 713-758-7200.
- Hammerfall: Metal. 7 p.m. at The Studio at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel; 713-225-5483.
- Eladio Carrion: Latin. 8 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.
- Ray Wylie Hubbard: Country. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.
Saturday, May 13
- Ed Sheeran: Pop. 6:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby; 832-667-1400.
- Billy Porter: Rock. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.
- Feid: Latin. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.
Sunday, May 14
- Caifanes: Latin. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
- Good Kid: Rock. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
- Charlie Wilson: 7 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.
- The Killers: Rock. 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk; 713-758-7200.
- Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: Country. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.