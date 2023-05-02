80º

Ed Sheeran, The Killers, The Cure among concerts coming to Houston soon

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Producer

Artist Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage, during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, at the War Memorial Park in Coventry, England, Saturday May 28, 2022. (Ian West/PA via AP) (Ian West, PA)

HOUSTON – Our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend and in the week ahead.

Thursday, May 4

  • Bacilos: Latin. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • The Band of Heathens: Rock. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.

Friday, May 5

  • Boney James: Jazz. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • Lolo Zouaï: Pop. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
  • Tom Jones: Pop. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land;  281-207-6278.

Saturday, May 6

  • City Morgue: Hip-Hop/Rap. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • Anuel AA: Hip-Hop/Rap. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land;  281-207-6278.
  • Pony Bradshaw: Country. 8:30 p.m. at Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45, The Woodlands; 281-367-3774.
  • Mohamed Ramadan and DJ Aseel: Hip-Hop/Rap. 9 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Sunday, May 7

  • 100 Gecs: Pop. 6 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
  • The Psychedelic Furs: 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • Iniko: Pop. 7 p.m. at The Studio at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel; 713-225-5483.
  • The Oak Ridge Boys: Country. 7:30 p.m. at Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45, The Woodlands; 281-367-3774.
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Rock. 8 p.m. at at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Monday, May 8

  • Tanukichan: Pop. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.

Tuesday, May 9

  • NMIXX: Pop. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.

Wednesday, May 10

  • $NOT: Hip-Hop/Rap. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.

Thursday, May 11

  • Valley: Rock. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • Lewis Capaldi: Rock. 8 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Friday, May 12

  • Chelsea Grin: Metal. 6 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
  • Hunter Hayes: Country. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • The Cure: Rock. 7 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk; 713-758-7200.
  • Hammerfall: Metal. 7 p.m. at The Studio at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel; 713-225-5483.
  • Eladio Carrion: Latin. 8 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.
  • Ray Wylie Hubbard: Country. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.

Saturday, May 13

  • Ed Sheeran: Pop. 6:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby; 832-667-1400.
  • Billy Porter: Rock. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.
  • Feid: Latin. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land;  281-207-6278.

Sunday, May 14

  • Caifanes: Latin. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.
  • Good Kid: Rock. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.
  • Charlie Wilson: 7 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land;  281-207-6278.
  • The Killers: Rock. 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk; 713-758-7200.
  • Sarah Shook & The Disarmers: Country. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.

