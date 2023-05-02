Ed Sheeran, The Killers, The Cure among concerts coming to Houston soon

Artist Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage, during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, at the War Memorial Park in Coventry, England, Saturday May 28, 2022. (Ian West/PA via AP)

HOUSTON – Our guide to the best of live music happening this weekend and in the week ahead.

Thursday, May 4

Bacilos: Latin. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.

The Band of Heathens: Rock. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.

Friday, May 5

Boney James: Jazz. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.

Lolo Zouaï: Pop. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.

Tom Jones: Pop. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.

Saturday, May 6

City Morgue: Hip-Hop/Rap. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.

Anuel AA: Hip-Hop/Rap. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.

Pony Bradshaw: Country. 8:30 p.m. at Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45, The Woodlands; 281-367-3774.

Mohamed Ramadan and DJ Aseel: Hip-Hop/Rap. 9 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Sunday, May 7

100 Gecs: Pop. 6 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.

The Psychedelic Furs: 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.

Iniko: Pop. 7 p.m. at The Studio at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel; 713-225-5483.

The Oak Ridge Boys: Country. 7:30 p.m. at Dosey Doe Big Barn, 25911 I-45, The Woodlands; 281-367-3774.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs: Rock. 8 p.m. at at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Monday, May 8

Tanukichan: Pop. 7 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.

Tuesday, May 9

NMIXX: Pop. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.

Wednesday, May 10

$NOT: Hip-Hop/Rap. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.

Thursday, May 11

Valley: Rock. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.

Lewis Capaldi: Rock. 8 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Friday, May 12

Chelsea Grin: Metal. 6 p.m. at White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N. Main; 713-237-0370.

Hunter Hayes: Country. 7 p.m. at House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline; 888-402-5837.

The Cure: Rock. 7 p.m. at Toyota Center, 1510 Polk; 713-758-7200.

Hammerfall: Metal. 7 p.m. at The Studio at Warehouse Live, 813 Saint Emanuel; 713-225-5483.

Eladio Carrion: Latin. 8 p.m. at 713 Music Hall, 401 Franklin; 832-204-6920.

Ray Wylie Hubbard: Country. 8 p.m. at The Heights Theatre, 339 W. 19th; 214-272-8346.

Saturday, May 13

Ed Sheeran: Pop. 6:30 p.m. at NRG Stadium, 8825 Kirby; 832-667-1400.

Billy Porter: Rock. 8 p.m. at Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas; 713-230-1666.

Feid: Latin. 8 p.m. at Smart Financial Centre, 18111 Lexington, Sugar Land; 281-207-6278.

Sunday, May 14