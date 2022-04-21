2nd Chris Rock show added to Sugar Land’s Smart Financial Centre, tickets on sale tomorrow morning

Chris Rock presents the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

SUGAR LAND – Chris Rock won’t just have one show - he now has a second show coming to Sugar Land, the Smart Financial Centre announced on Thursday.

It was announced earlier this month that Rock would be performing Nov. 5 at the Smart Financial Centre. Citing the high demand for his show, the Smart Financial Centre posted on its social media accounts on Thursday morning the addition of a Nov. 6 show featuring Rock, with ticket sales to open up Friday morning at 10 a.m.

The buzz around Rock has been especially high since he was slapped on stage at the Academy Awards by Will Smith after making a joke about the bald head of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith has since been banned by the Academy from the Oscars for 10 years.

Click here for more information on Rock’s upcoming performance, via Ticketmaster.