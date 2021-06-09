Megan Thee Stallion offers full-ride scholarship to student to attend Roc Nation School of Music

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2019, file photo, Megan Thee Stallion attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch in West Hollywood, Calif. In an Instagram Live video Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion said for the first time that fellow rapper Tory Lanez was the person who pulled the trigger when she was shot in the feet after a party in the Hollywood Hills more than a month earlier. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

HOUSTON – Fresh off a months-long hiatus, Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove that education is a top priority.

The Houston rapper announced Wednesday that she is offering a full-ride scholarship for the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment at Long Island University in New York. She said the financial assistance covers all four years of the degree program.

The scholarship application deadline is July 15. Click here to apply.

In August 2020, Long Island University and Roc Nation announced the partnership and formation of the school with the inaugural semester in Fall 2021.

The Roc Nation School offers five undergraduate degrees: applied music, music technology, entrepreneur and production, sports communication and marketing, sports management and vocal performance, according to the university’s website.

The school plans to support debt-free education for 25% of its enrolled students by offering a number of scholarships, while also providing personal mentorship, community engagement, and career and internship connections to its students.

Prospective students can apply for the Megan Thee Stallion scholarship starting Fall 2021. The application requires a sample of the artist’s music and a statement on why they would make a great candidate for the scholarship.