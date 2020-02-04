Who will it be? Remaining 3 rodeo performances to be announced today

HOUSTON – The Houston Rodeo is less than a month away and fans are getting ready for the food, carnival and, of course, performances.

Rodeo officials released most of this years’ star-studded line up in January but kept people on edge by withholding the Friday night performances.

Fans can finally breathe easy because the day has finally come. The remaining performances will be announced incrementally on Tuesday at three different Houston-area high schools.

Houston rapper Bun B will make the first announcement around 7:30 a.m. at the first school. The next announcement will be at 10:30 a.m., and the last announcement will be around 1:30 p.m.

The rodeo has been tight-lipped about who will be making an appearance, but people on social media have been making their best guesses.

Some have said Post Malon, Travis Scott and Gwen Stefani, but the majority of people think they performers will be Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez or Marshmello.

Get ready, y'all! Our 2nd entertainer announcement is less than 24 hours away! 🤩 Tomorrow morning around 7:45 a.m. we will begin to reveal our three Friday performers, continuing throughout the day. Head over to our Facebook page to watch the reveal LIVE! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/DIXi9QMZqO — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) February 3, 2020

The only thing the rodeo has confirmed is that the March 6 performer will be Hip/Hop and R&B, the March 13 performer will be Hip/Hop and pop and the March 20 performer will be EDM.

Tickets for the three performances will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.