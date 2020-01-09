74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

74ºF

Local News

Houston Rodeo concert performers list leaked? Here are the artists social media posts claim will appear at this year’s big event

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Rodeo, Houston, RodeoHouston
A Twitter post featuring the so-called "leaked" Houston Rodeo lineup for the 2020 concert performances.
A Twitter post featuring the so-called "leaked" Houston Rodeo lineup for the 2020 concert performances. (Twitter)

HOUSTON – The Houston Rodeo lineup will officially be announced, in part, Thursday night, but a potential leaked lineup has been released on Twitter ahead of the official announcement.

A photo showing 17 performers was released late Thursday morning.

These are the performers listed on the flier.

Midland: Tuesday, March 3

Willie Nelson: Wednesday, March 4

Becky G: Thursday, March 5

Maren Morris: Saturday, March 7

Ramon Ayala: Sunday, March 8

Chris Young, Monday: March 9

NCT 127: Tuesday, March 10

Kane Brown: Wednesday, March 11

Cody Johnson: Thursday, March 12

Jon Pardi: Saturday, March 14

Dierks Bentley: Sunday, March 15

Keith Urban: Monday, March 16

Gwen Stefani: Tuesday, March 17

Khalid: Wednesday, March 18

Chris Stapleton: Thursday, March 19

Brad Paisley: Saturday, March 21

Luke Bryan: Sunday, March 22

Three dates were not announced on the listing for hip-hop/pop and EDM genres.

What do you think about the “leaked” lineup? Do you think it’s real? If true, who would you want to see?

KPRC 2 has reached out to RodeoHouston about the “leaked” lineup. Here’s what a Rodeo representative told us: “There are several lineups that have been shared on social media. We are excited to unveil the official 2020 RODEOHOUSTON lineup tonight.”

The complete Rodeo announcement was leaked in 2019.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: