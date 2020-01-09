Houston Rodeo concert performers list leaked? Here are the artists social media posts claim will appear at this year’s big event

HOUSTON – The Houston Rodeo lineup will officially be announced, in part, Thursday night, but a potential leaked lineup has been released on Twitter ahead of the official announcement.

Really every year the leak the rodeo lineup!!!!! pic.twitter.com/hJ2iwvUYXv — Joseph Gallegos (@josephgallegos) January 9, 2020

I saw that nct is coming to Houston rodeo 🤠🤠🤠 pic.twitter.com/GDVaKfX1r7 — ˗ˏˋ YASMID ⁷🍒🧚🏻‍♀️ ˎˊ˗ (@lilbeanjimin) January 9, 2020

A photo showing 17 performers was released late Thursday morning.

These are the performers listed on the flier.

Midland: Tuesday, March 3

Willie Nelson: Wednesday, March 4

Becky G: Thursday, March 5

Maren Morris: Saturday, March 7

Ramon Ayala: Sunday, March 8

Chris Young, Monday: March 9

NCT 127: Tuesday, March 10

Kane Brown: Wednesday, March 11

Cody Johnson: Thursday, March 12

Jon Pardi: Saturday, March 14

Dierks Bentley: Sunday, March 15

Keith Urban: Monday, March 16

Gwen Stefani: Tuesday, March 17

Khalid: Wednesday, March 18

Chris Stapleton: Thursday, March 19

Brad Paisley: Saturday, March 21

Luke Bryan: Sunday, March 22

Three dates were not announced on the listing for hip-hop/pop and EDM genres.

What do you think about the “leaked” lineup? Do you think it’s real? If true, who would you want to see?

KPRC 2 has reached out to RodeoHouston about the “leaked” lineup. Here’s what a Rodeo representative told us: “There are several lineups that have been shared on social media. We are excited to unveil the official 2020 RODEOHOUSTON lineup tonight.”

The complete Rodeo announcement was leaked in 2019.