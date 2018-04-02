HOUSTON - Here are the Top 12 Houston spots for Southern fare, according to Good Taste.

PHOTOS: Top 12 Southern Fare Spots

Listed in alphabetical order:

BB's Cafe

Cajun roots run deep at BB's Cafe in Montrose, a tiny spot for a tremendous taste of N'awlins in the Bayou City. Their handcrafted menu mixes Texas swagger with nostalgic ingredients of New Orleans style cooking -- Tex-Orleans Cooking is what they call it. The secret behind BB's award-winning po' boys, gumbos, grillades & grits is the owner's grandmother, "Maw Maw," a Louisiana native with more than a few family recipes to share. Brennan's of Houston

Southern cuisine and southern hospitality at its finest, Brennan's of Houston is the type of place you go on special occasions, where the food, service and decor are all ingredients to one magical meal–and great memories. In the Photo: Crawfish Kacal- Breaux Bridge Crawfish Tails, Creole Vegetables, and Andouille Sausage with Angel Hair Pasta Esther's Cajun Cafe & Soul Food

Esther's is known for specialties like mouth-watering mustard greens, scrumptious sweet potatoes, and delectable oxtails. She also puts on an excellent brunch. In the photo: Fried chicken & waffles with sweet potato syrup Frank's Americana Revival

Southern Comfort Cuisine with a classic modern American twist. In the photo: Friday’s Special- Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Collard Greens and smoked Gouda mac & cheese. Houston This Is It Soul Food

Houston's This Is It Soul Food serves up delicious traditional Southern cuisine like ham hocks, chitterlings, black-eyed peas, smothered pork chops and oxtails.In the photo: Smothered pork chops Kitchen 713

Recently nominated as James Beard semifinalists for "Best Chef Southwest," co-chefs Ross Coleman and James Haywood of Kitchen 713 roll out grassroots Southern cooking with globally inspired touches. In the photo: Asian inspired Black Vinegar Braised Oxtails Lucille's

Inspired by tradition, brothers Ben and Chris Williams continue to pay homage to their Great-Grandmother Lucille B. Smith, by cooking up her recipes, sometimes adding a twist taking southern food classics to another level. In the photo: Seasoned Cornmeal Fried Green Tomatoes, Spicy Aioli, and Goat Cheese Liberty Kitchen & Oyster Bar

Creative cuisine made with fresh, quality, local products and daily fish deliveries from the gulf. In the Photo: Po-Boy, stuffed with a combo of fried shrimp, oyster, pork carnitas, slaw, lettuce, tomato and Angry Russian dressing The Federal Grill

Southern food with a flare. Folks can nosh on creative dishes like Thai shrimp & grits or Kung Pao Calamari, but you simply can't go wrong with the classic fried chicken dinner. In the photo: Fried Chicken with mashed potatoes, gravy and greens Moonshiner's Southern Table + Bar

We're savoring each delectable bite of this South of the Mason-Dixon-line inspired spot in Houston and you can’t have a Southern restaurant without paying homage to someone's Mama! I love the "Mama's Fried Chicken Sandwich," made with crispy fried chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, homemade bun and a hearty ladle of ranch dressing. It's easy to fill up quick, so be sure you save for room for dessert; I recommend their classic Banana Pudding, stacked with cream cheese, bananas, vanilla wafers and a crown of whipped topping. If you can't catch them in the week, pop in for brunch between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday or Sunday. In the photo: Mason Jar Banana Pudding Punks Simple Southern

Southern Comfort at its best, you can't beat the Crispy Fried Buttermilk Chicken, Buttermilk Biscuits (with honey butter), mashed potatoes and gravy. State Fare Kitchen & Bar

The comfort food classics you enjoyed as a kid are alive and well at State Fare Kitchen & Bar in Houston. Dishes with flavors as large and in charge as the Lone Star State, such as the hearty Texas "Caviar" Salad with black-eyed peas, shaved kale, and deviled eggs topped with bacon–all in a superb cilantro-lime dressing. In the photo: 1/2 lb hand cut chicken fried rib eye, mashed potatoes, bacon green beans, East Texas cream gravy

