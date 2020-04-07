Consumer expert Amy Davis’ tips on how to save money and descale your coffee maker

HOUSTON – While you’re home, it’s a good time to do all those maintenance projects you never have time to do. When I noticed my coffee maker yielding far fewer cups of water than what I poured into the reservoir, I knew something must be wrong.

I’ve descaled espresso machines before, but never a regular old school coffee pot. The truth is, if you have hard water, the minerals in it can build up over time and block the holes inside your machine. There’s no need to buy a new coffee maker. Just follow these steps to unclog those holes.

Here is what you’ll need:

White vinegar or lemon juice with no pulp

Water

Instructions:

Fill the water reservoir with vinegar or lemon juice.

I tried mixing six cups of water with six cups of vinegar. I ran three cycles this way, but my machine was stilled clogged. Every time I let the mixture brew, about four cups would evaporate into steam from the top of the machine. Only eight of the 12 cups came out in the carafe. Take a look.

When I brewed 6 cups of water mixed with 6 cups of vinegar, just over 8 cups came out in the carafe. Something was clogging up my machine. (Amy Davis)

When I tried the same with undiluted lemon juice, I saw the chunks of sediment and debris that was clogging my machine in the carafe.

Press the brew button on the machine.

As soon as the lemon juice starts to drip into the coffee pot, turn it off.

Let the machine set for at least four hours or even overnight.

Then press the brew button again.

Brew 2-3 carafes of plain water to make sure there is no residual lemon juice or vinegar left in your coffee maker.

I just saved you the $40 to $50 you would have spent on a new coffee maker.