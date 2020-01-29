Take a look inside the new Meyerland H-E-B

HOUSTON – After Hurricane Harvey, the Meyerland neighborhood of Houston lost its H-E-B store because of significant flooding damage.

The Texas-based grocer returns to the area Wednesday with the opening of a new 95,000-square-foot store at 4955 Beechnut Street. It also includes a two-level parking garage.

“We have been part of the Meyerland community for more than 25 years and are proud to be back with the best of the best for our loyal customer following,” said Hugh Sintic, the store’s general manager. “This store will offer products from all over the world with a strong emphasis on our Kosher customer. It’s an honor to bring this community the options it deserves.”

The store also features the new company’s curbside and home delivery services, a Meal Simple section, floral section, a coffee roaster and a tortilleria. All the features can be found at HEB.com.

The store is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to midnight.

Flip through these photos to get a look inside the new store.