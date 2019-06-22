This is how we honored Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - Maleah Davis has touched the hearts of many across the country and communities are making sure she is not forgotten.

There were several showings to honor her life.

Here's a look at some of them.

Man paints mural of Maleah Davis' name on fence of apartment where she once lived

A local man decided to paint a mural of 4-year-old Maleah Davis' name on the fence of an apartment where she once lived.

Love from another state: Hundreds wear pink, pay tribute to Maleah Davis in Arkansas

Hundreds gathered in Arkansas to pay tribute to the 4-year-old and wore pink, which was Maleah's favorite color. The memorial was held at the site where her remains were discovered May 31 near Hope, Arkansas. Residents also walked and held a balloon release.

Maleah Davis Day: City Hall continues to shine pink to honor 4-year-old girl

For 'Maleah Davis Day' in Houston, City Hall was lit up pink -- Maleah's favorite color.

Meet the man who donated the My Little Pony casket for Maleah Davis

Trey Ganem's SoulShine Industries created and donated a custom casket to the family of Maleah Davis.

