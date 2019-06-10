Local man paints mural of Maleah Davis' name on fence of apartment where she once lived

HOUSTON - A sea of pink filled Houston's City Hall this weekend, but one local man decided to paint a mural of 4-year-old Maleah Davis' name on the fence of an apartment where she once lived.

The man was inspired to paint the mural because he has a daughter who is the same age as Maleah. The man's ex-wife, Jazmin Marnea Robinson, posted the mural on her Facebook page, saying he followed her friend's vision of the mural.

People from across the Houston area felt compelled to leave stuff animals and flowers at the southwest Houston apartment. The memorial has been growing since her disappearance May 5.

Maleah was missing for more than a month before her body was found along a rural road hundreds of miles away in Arkansas.

Maleah’s body was found after community activist Quanell X said her stepfather, Derion Vence, who is being held in jail on an evidence tampering charge, confessed to dumping her body.

Medical examiners are still working to determine the cause and manner of Maleah’s death.

Maleah was last seen on surveillance cameras the morning of April 30 walking behind Vence at the family’s southwest Houston apartment complex.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.